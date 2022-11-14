'Relief' for UK man after object lodged in his ear for five years is finally removed

Imagine having the rubber attachment of an airpod or earplugs stuck in your ear for five years. (File photo)

UK man Wallace Lee thought he was going deaf in one ear, but then a doctor dislodged and removed an old earbud that had been there for five years.

Lee, who is from Dorset in England, told the BBC he thought his hearing problems were due to a career working in the noisy aviation industry, or even due to old rugby injuries.

After buying a home endoscope kit, he spotted a small white object in his ear, and visited his doctor. There was an "instant relief" when unusual blockage was finally removed, he told the BBC, with the surgeon “amazed” the object had been there for so long.

READ MORE:

* Tiddlywink stuck up Christchurch woman's nose for 37 years

* Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones review

* Covid-19: Two years, one month and six days with no sense of smell or taste



Lee told the UK media site, he believed he first got the earbud stuck while on a flight when visiting family in Australia. He’d bought earplugs that had attachments, and he believes one of the attachments got stuck in his ear canal.

"It was just such a relief... it's like hearing correctly for the first time all over again," he told the BBC.