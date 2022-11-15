Lucy Letby murder trial: Mother heard baby's ‘horrendous’ screams before nurse told her to leave

A mother heard “horrendous’ screams” from her baby son and blood on his face the night before his death, a UK court has heard.

It has been alleged that nurse Lucy Letby injected air into the bloodstream of the baby, known as Child E, while at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015, the BBC reported.

The 32-year-old has been accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 more during her time at the English hospital between 2015 and 2016.

Letby denies all 22 charges.

She has been accused of murdering Child E and attempting to murder his twin, Child F, the following day.

The twins were born prematurely and Letby was the designated nurse for both boys, the court was told.

Days after their birth, they seemed to be doing well, their mother told the court, saying "my two boys were perfect", the Guardian reported.

However, one night when she visited her sons in the neonatal unit while she was a patient in the postnatal ward, she found Letby alone with them in the room with one of them crying, the BBC reported.

"It was like nothing I'd ever heard before," she said. "I panicked. I was panicking. I felt something was wrong. That sound shouldn't come from a tiny baby, it was horrendous."

SCREENSHOT Lucy Letby, 32, is alleged to have murdered five babies and attempted to kill 10 more while she worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England.

She said she walked over to the incubator to find that blood was coming out of her son's mouth.

The mother asked Letby, who was standing at a nearby workstation, what was wrong.

The nurse replied that the child's feeding tube was irritating his throat, causing it to bleed.

Letby then instructed the mother to return to her ward, saying the registrar was on his way, and that she would be updated if there were any issues, the court was told.

When prosecutors asked her why she did as the nurse instructed, she said that she saw Letby as an authority figure, the Guardian reported.

"She knew more than me," she said. "I trusted her completely."

After returning to the postnatal ward, feeling as though “something was very wrong”, the mother called her husband to inform him, the BBC reported.

Elizabeth Cook/AP This court artist sketch shows Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court, in Manchester, England.

She returned to the neo-natal ward later on that evening and watched a team of people around Child E's incubator, who were trying to resuscitate the baby before he died, the court heard.

Afterwards, Letby asked the mother if she would like to bathe her son.

In tears at court, the mother said: "I was just broken. I couldn't. Lucy Letby bathed him in front of me in the neo-natal unit.”

The mother added that Letby gave her a “memory box”, which included a lock of his hair, a teddy bear and hand and footprints.

Letby also gave her a picture she had taken showing Baby F hugging a teddy bear that had belonged to his dead brother, the Guardian reported.

The court also heard about a series of text messages between Letby and her colleagues, the BBC reports.

In one message to a co-worker, Letby said she felt "numb" the morning after Child E died.

In response, the colleague said she seemed to be "having some very bad luck", to which Letby replied: “Not a lot I can do really, he had a massive haemorrhage, could have happened to any baby.”

In another text exchange, Letby said the death was "heartbreaking" and she felt "sad" for his parents.

The trial, expected to last six months, continues.