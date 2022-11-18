Economy in free fall: Britain hikes taxes to save sinking economy

In a remarkable shift from a mini-budget that just two months ago promised extensive tax cuts, the British government will now impose the highest level of taxation on its citizens since World War II.

New Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt announced £25 billion (NZ$48.3 billion) worth of tax rises, including a five-year freeze in income thresholds that will mean nearly six million people are dragged into higher tax rates.

He also announced that the 45% income tax threshold would be lowered from £150,000 to £125,000, dragging a quarter of a million people into the higher tax bracket.

The government will also target oil, gas and power generation companies with a windfall tax as it seeks to address its spiralling debt, turbulent financial markets and restore confidence in its floundering economy.

Frank Augstein/AP Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.

The United Kingdom is experiencing the biggest fall in living standards since records began. Soaring oil and gas prices resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have sent household energy bills to record highs.

The new measures are an effort to reverse those statistics and also bring in £14 billion (NZ$27b) to help pay for costly inflation-linked pension increases.

The measures, announced late on Thursday, were amongst a string of tax increases and tighter public spending in a tough budget plan. The economy is expected to shrink by 2% in the recession that started during the previous quarter and is on track to last just over a year.

But the windfall tax – a one-off levy imposed on a company or a group of companies targeting excess and unexpected profits – has remained a divisive topic amongst the ruling Conservative Party and economists.

Opponents say they risk discouraging investment, but those in favour argue that by being one-off they are less damaging to economic activity than other taxes.

AP London, where the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt announced a plan to cut billions in government spending, while raising billions more in taxes.

The tax on North Sea oil and gas producers will be raised from 25 to 35% from January 1, and a new temporary levy of 45% will be imposed on electricity generators.

Hunt had “no objection to windfall taxes if they are genuinely about windfall profits caused by unexpected increases in energy prices”.

“But any such tax should be temporary, not deter investment and recognise the cyclical nature of many energy businesses,” he said.

After the financial turmoil caused by the short-lived Liz Truss government and its September “mini-budget” which promised the largest tax-cutting plan in 50 years - Hunt’s efforts just eight weeks later were the biggest tax-raising effort in the last three decades, other than during the pandemic.

Stefan Rousseau/AP Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, left and former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ economic package sparked market turmoil. Just eight weeks later Britain’s new chancellor unveiled the biggest tax-raising effort in the last three decades, other than during the pandemic.

The pound fell 0.6% against the US dollar, while government bonds rallied after the chancellor’s speech to finish flat on the day. The independent Office for Budget Responsibility said that by 2027-2028 Britain’s tax burden would be 37.1% of gross domestic product – a post-war record.