UK family visited the wrong grave for 17 years after headstone mistake

A family in the UK visited the wrong grave for almost two decades after their father’s headstone was placed in the wrong spot.

The Bell family, whose father Thomas was buried in 2005, only uncovered the mistake after Thomas’ wife Hilda was set to be buried alongside her husband in June, the BBC reported.

An inquiry into the mix-up found that a “perfect storm” of problems led to Thomas Bell’s headstone being placed on the wrong grave by a stonemason at Holy Trinity in Wingate, County Durham.

The Venerable Bob Cooper, Archdeacon of Sunderland, said in the inquiry that the error was a “great sadness” caused by “insufficient process and also poor record keeping”.

Cooper said that it was best practice to place a marker on a grave immediately following the burial and to cross-reference headstones with grave records, but this did not happen.

Records may have also been affected by a burglary in 1970 where church documents were burnt, the BBC reported.

Holy Trinity Wingate/Supplied The churchyard at Holy Trinity in Wingate, County Durham.

The inquiry could not rule out other historical mistakes.

It recommended that church record keeping should be improved, more training on the “legalities and practicalities of graveyards” should be provided for clergy, and that other best practice procedures should be followed.

The churchyard is now under the care of the Durham County Council, and Cooper said that some of the grounds had become overgrown.