Girl, 13, with incurable cancer recovers after receiving base editing treatment in London

A 13-year-old girl has had her incurable cancer cleared from her body after receiving a revolutionary therapy in London.

Alyssa, who was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in May 2021, went through a round of chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant before being told by doctors nothing more could be done to save her from the aggressive cancer, BBC reports.

However, instead of opting for palliative care, Alyssa decided to undergo an experimental new treatment called base editing.

“Once I do it, people will know what they need to do, one way or another, so doing this will help people – of course I’m going to do it,” Alyssa said of her decision.

Alyssa became the world’s first patient of the clinical trial at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH), where she received genetically modified CAR T-cells that originally came from a healthy donor.

“These cells had been edited using new base-editing technology to allow them to hunt down and kill the cancerous T-cells without attacking each other,” GOSH said.

123RF Alyssa became cancer-free after undergoing an experimental treatment.

T-cells are a type of white blood cell that seek and destroy threats in the body. But for those who are diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia develop abnormal T-cells that attack the body.

Just 28 days after the treatment, Alyssa went into remission. She also received a second bone marrow transplant to restore her immune system.

Six months later, her cancer has been undetectable.

Alyssa has been able to recover at home with her family and doctors continue to monitor her in case the cancer comes back.

“We’re on a strange cloud nine to be honest – it’s amazing to be home,” Alyssa’s mother told GOSH.

“The doctors have said the first six months are the most important, and we don’t want to get too cavalier, but we kept thinking ‘If they can just get rid of it, just once, she’ll be OK.’ And maybe we’ll be right.”

“Hopefully this can prove the research works, and they can offer it to more children – all of this needs to have been for something.”

She said that Alyssa is keen to back to school and that could be a reality soon.

“She’s already teasing her brother as he has had to go back for Autumn term,” she said.

Alyssa was the first to take part in the clinical trial, but the team aims to recruit up to 10 patients with T-cell leukaemia who have exhausted all other treatment options.

Professor Waseem Qasim, consultant immunologist at GOSH, said: “This is a great demonstration of how, with expert teams and infrastructure, we can link cutting-edge technologies in the lab with real results in the hospital for patients.

“It’s our most sophisticated cell engineering so far and paves the way for other new treatments and ultimately better futures for sick children.

“We have a unique and special environment here at GOSH that allows us to rapidly scale up new technologies, and we’re looking forward to continuing our research and bringing it to the patients who need it most.”

Potential patients for trials will be referred by NHS specialists.