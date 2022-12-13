Three children die after 'trying to save friend stuck in the ice' at frozen UK lake

Four boys fell into a frozen lake in central England after trying to save a friend whose leg got stuck in the ice, a friend of one of the boys said.

Police confirmed that three boys aged 8, 10 and 11 died after falling through the icy lake.

A 6-year-old boy remains in critical condition, police said. They believe no other children are missing.

According to Sky News, Tommy Barnett 10, who was not there, said: "They were all playing on the ice, one got their legs stuck in the ice and then … his friends went to go and save him, but they all fell in.”

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Emergency workers continue the search for further victims after a number of children fell through ice at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull, England.

Members of the public jumped into the lake and attempted to rescue the children trapped below as a police officer tried to punch through the ice, the Telegraph reports. The officer suffered mild hypothermia.

“[Police officers] did go into the water waist deep, and they were wearing no specialist clothing, just their police uniform with their normal trousers and shoes,” Superintendent Richard Harris said.

Once pulled out, three of the four children could not be revived after suffering cardiac arrest. The fourth received advanced life support and was rushed to hospital.

“The boys’ deaths are a tragedy beyond words,” West Midlands Fire Service area commander Richard Stanton said in a news conference.

“Our thoughts are with their families and friends as well as the wider community.

“It is a stark reminder of the dangers of open water, frozen lakes and reservoirs. They can look picturesque but can be lethal. Parents and carers should remind children of the dangers presented by ice.”

Matthew Cooper/AP Police search teams at the scene after children fell through the ice in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull.

Witness, Dan Hall, 38, told the Telegraph at about 2.30pm (local time) he heard a young girl screaming hysterically, repeatedly saying “my brother” and as an older girl consoled her.

He said a police officer came up from the lake “drenched” as two children were pulled out before running back to his home to get some towels and coats to give people.

“The children must have been in there for 10 to 15 minutes,” he said.

“They were treating the children down at the lake. There are no words to describe it.”

When he got back, he saw a third child being taken out and a member of the public having his leg treated after going in for two minutes.

Another local resident, Hannah, 20, told the Telegraph she would “never forget the screams” she heard from her home overlooking the lake that she thought came from a family member.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Snow and ice have swept across parts of the UK, with cold wintry conditions set to continue for days.

As emergency service broke through the ice, she heard them shout “we have got him, we have got him.”

“I have been on that lake many times as a kid when it was iced up, but that’s when it had been iced over for a week. On Sunday it was just too weak,” she said.

“I have told all my nephews and nieces just not to do it, no matter how solid it looks. This has affected people really badly.”

Members of the public and firefighters have laid flowers alongside a growing number of tributes at the scene, BBC reports.

Families continue to pay their respect, many seen in tears, hugging their small children and lighting candles.