UK PM Rishi Sunak asks homeless man if he 'works in business'

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has come under fire after an awkward exchange with a homeless man.

Sunak was helping serve breakfast at a London food shelter when he got into a conversation with a man he was serving.

He asked the man, who gave his name as ‘Dean’, whether he “worked in business”, only to be told in response “no, I’m homeless. I’m actually a homeless person”.

The exchange continued with a brief discussion about working in finance, with Sunak appearing supportive of Dean’s aspirations in the sector, while also saying the jobs were now spread across the UK.

READ MORE:

* The King rejects cut-price coronation in favour of ‘glorious’ pomp and pageantry

* Don't get drunk: UK government tells citizens to be cautious as ambulance workers strike

* King Charles III becomes second monarch to appear on English bank notes

* UK sends 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike



In the end, Christmas was the topic with Sunak asking, “What’s the plan, what are you doing this weekend?”

Dean replied he had “no idea”, but was “hoping that St Mungo’s can help me get into some temporary accommodation, so I’m not on the street”.

The exchange has led to accusations Sunak, a former Goldman Sachs banker and one of Britain’s wealthiest people, is too far removed from the average Brit.

PA Media UK PM Rishi Sunak asks a homeless man if he "works in business".

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner criticised the incident on Twitter, calling it “excruciating”, while MP Bill Esterson called Sunak “out of touch”.

The gaffe capped off a bad week for Sunak with new figures from the Office for National Statistics painting a grim picture for the UK economy, which was shown to have contracted by more than was initially estimated between July and September.

Gross domestic product fell by a revised 0.3% in the third quarter of 2022, against the estimated 0.2% decline, as business investment performed worse than anticipated. Growth figures for the first half of 2022 were also revised down, with figures showing the UK mustered growth of just 0.6% in the first quarter and 0.1% in the second quarter.

Alastair Grant/AP Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces the prospect of leading the UK through a recession.

The ONS additionally reported that GDP is now estimated to be 0.8% below pre-pandemic levels, revised down from a prior estimate of 0.4% below.

“Our revised figures show the economy performed slightly less well over the last year than we previously estimated, with manufacturing and electricity generation notably weaker,” said Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

The coming months look far from bright, as experts predict the economy will shrink further in the final quarter of 2022, which would see the UK fall into recession – when an economy shrinks for two quarters in a row – with forecasts that it will experience contractions of a similar size in both the first and second quarters of 2023.

The effects are already hitting consumers hard, with household spending dropping by 1.1% after inflation over the third quarter – the first fall since January to March of 2021, when Britain was in lockdown.

“Household incomes continued to fall in real terms, albeit at a slower rate than in the previous two quarters,” Morgan said.

Compared with other advanced economies, the UK is faring especially poorly.

“The national accounts confirm that the UK was the only G7 economy in which third-quarter GDP still was below its pre-Covid level,” said Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

“Looking ahead, the UK likely will continue to underperform; we expect Britain to suffer the deepest recession among major advanced economies in 2023.”

- Stuff with AP