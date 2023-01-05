Wanted: People with the 'Rex Factor' to take part in King Charles' coronation

Would-be pop stars had The X Factor. For potential participants in the King's coronation there is a competition that might reasonably be called the ‘Rex Factor’.

The Cabinet Office is seeking people to carry out roles at the ceremony on May 6, such as presenting the monarch's glove.

The process is open to everyone, but there is a catch: applicants will only be successful if they can provide proof that a direct ancestor has taken part in a previous coronation.

The Coronation Claims Office will perform a similar role to the Court of Claims before the coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953, when 21 people claimed the right to carry out certain services. Five were rejected.

The Cabinet Office said: "In line with His Majesty's wish for the event to be rooted in tradition but reflective of today, and in accordance with government advice, a Coronation Claims Office has been created within the Cabinet Office to consider claims to perform an historic or ceremonial role.

"When looking at claims, the Coronation Claims Office will consider matters including whether the role or service was performed in 1953 or not, what the basis is for it to be performed now and the claimant's connection to those who previously performed the role or service.

"Officials from the Coronation Claims Office will consult with ecclesiastical experts from Lambeth Palace and ceremonial experts from the Royal Household when considering claims."

Hugo Vickers, who recorded some of the acceptances and snubs of the Court of Claims in his book Coronation, predicted that there would be many rejections. "I dare say all sorts of people will put themselves forward but I don't think they'll get very far," he said.

Getty Images King Charles’ coronation is set to take place on May 6.

In 1952, the Lord Chancellor ruled that the Duke of Newcastle, Lord of the Manor of Worksop, should be denied the right to present the Queen's glove because he had recently placed the manor into a limited company.

The job was instead given to Lord Woolton, who had just undergone treatment for a perforated appendix and was too frail for his official duty of holding the sword of state. He was seated behind Prince Philip so that he had the shortest possible walk to give the Queen her glove to protect her hand while she held the sceptre.

The 17th Duke of Somerset was rejected after he was considered to have presented insufficient evidence for his claim. His family had carried the orb or sceptre as far back as the coronation of James II. Mary Long of Heydon Hall in Norfolk had hoped to carry the Queen's towel, but her services were deemed unnecessary as there was no coronation banquet.

AP Queen Elizabeth II is crowned the Monarch of Britain in 1953.

Oliver Dowden, the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: "The new Coronation Claims Office will ensure we fulfil the King's wish that the ceremony is rooted in tradition and pageantry but also embraces the future."

Anyone with a claim is invited to download a form from the Cabinet Office website and return it by post or email by 5.30pm (local time) on February 3.

