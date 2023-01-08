Meet the 'misfit' publisher who became a master thief

Everyone in publishing had a theory about "the spine collector". When a shadowy genius started impersonating senior industry figures in London and New York to obtain manuscripts before publication, there was speculation that their motivation could be sabotage, blackmail, espionage or revenge.

One rumour was that it was a Hollywood scout deploying "black ops" to try to acquire novels by writers such as Margaret Atwood, Paula Hawkins and Ian McEwan before their rivals in the hope of turning them into films. Another that it was a struggling literary scout wanting to unsettle the competition.

In the end, the mastermind behind this five-year digital robbery spree turned out to be a balding, bespectacled man who worked in a junior role at a London publishing house. On Friday (local time), Filippo Bernardini, 30, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, telling a court in New York: "I knew my actions were wrong."

He has agreed to pay US$88,000 (NZ$138,000) in restitution and will be sentenced in April, but is facing between 15 and 21 months in prison.

Bernardini had been arrested exactly a year earlier by FBI agents who said he had "impersonated, defrauded, and attempted to defraud hundreds of individuals". This included agents, editors, scouts, film producers and translators.

His modus operandi was simple but laborious: he registered internet domains and then used fake email addresses that closely resembled those of the people he impersonated. These were highbrow phishing emails: his skill lay in understanding the language and processes of publishing, and knowing how to pass himself off as part of the literary establishment.

Those who have met Bernardini described him as "a bit odd but nice enough", "intense" and "a misfit". A company boss who interviewed him for a job in 2017 said: "As soon as he walked into the room, we knew he was odd, and that we wouldn't hire him. His CV was impressive and he was very bright, but it was an immediate feeling that he wouldn't fit in."

Bernardini, who was born in Italy, seems always to have been an outsider. While still at secondary school, in 2008 he published a novel titled Bulli ("Bullies") about a lonely teenager who briefly debates committing a robbery. Seven years later, he moved to London to study for a masters in publishing at University College London. Internships followed at Granta, MTLS Literary Scouts and the Andrew Nurnberg Associates agency, which is where Bernardini started trying to steal manuscripts in August 2016. He left reportedly without a good reference.

Alastair Grant/AP Margaret Atwood was one of the authors targeted in the digital robbing spree.

Afterwards he struggled to find a full-time job in publishing, although he successfully pitched himself to Italian publishers as a freelance translator.

Eventually, helped by his claim of fluency in ten languages, he was hired by Simon & Schuster's foreign rights department in London. The publisher said it was "shocked and horrified" when he was arrested. Initially, Bernardini's crime aligned with his career, with books he translated targeted in the impersonation scheme. His two lives sometimes blurred: the literary agency Curtis Brown had to fend off his attempts to steal Atwood's 2019 novel The Testaments; soon after, he was interviewed for a role there.

His appetite grew: on top of working a normal 9 to 5 job, he spent hours perfecting his scam. He registered more than 160 fraudulent internet domains and is alleged to have used stolen credit card details for some.

While he would chase major works such as the latest instalment in the Millennium series started by Stieg Larsson or novels by Ethan Hawke and Sally Rooney, he would also try to obtain obscure books that would never trouble the bestseller list. During the pandemic, his behaviour escalated and he sometimes sent passages from stolen manuscripts back to the authors, seemingly to taunt them.

In 2020, he tried to hack into an American literary scout's database, where details of books were held, by setting up fake login pages to entice victims to enter their passwords. He didn't succeed - a company source likened its security to Fort Knox.

Among those Bernardini impersonated were Sam Edenborough, who worked at the translation rights agency ILA, and Jane Southern, a literary scout. "He fooled a couple of people as me," Edenborough said. "He bought a similar domain name, but swapped the 'g' in the word agency in my email for a 'q' - which you can't spot easily as addresses are normally underlined. What was creepy was that he got hold of some of my emails - his had the same email signature, and used the same fonts."

Southern's experience was similar. In the fake email address used to impersonate her, her surname was spelled "Southerm" and he used her email signature too. At the Frankfurt book fair in 2018, Southern recalled that a fellow scout who she didn't know came up to hug her as though they were friends, but this woman's interactions had all been with Bernardini.

"Fake me had asked her to share a manuscript," said Southern. "I felt my identity was being stolen and that it was a violation. I kept waiting for some consequence - I thought he might ask for money." He never did. Nor did he ever put the manuscripts on the black market or dark web.

Richard Baker/Getty Images A London bookstore. Upon arresting Bernardini, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said he had organised a scheme to gain access to hundreds of unpublished manuscripts.

It was not a victimless crime, though. Many in publishing thought that the perpetrator was a US-based scout who was in fact one of Bernardini's victims - this damaged his reputation.

Catherine Eccles, who runs the literary scout agency Eccles Fisher, said that her company became a target at the start of the Frankfurt book fair in October 2018. As no one seemed to be talking about it publicly, she told the trade magazine The Bookseller. "I thought we will only be able to contain it through making sure everyone knows what was going on," she said. "People were scared. We put warnings at the bottom of our email signatures and spoke to clients about it regularly."

The case turned some in publishing into amateur detectives. One agency sent out a book with a small detail tweaked for each country's translation in the hope of finding out where the thief was. Southern found that the IP address was linked to GoDaddy and approached the web hosting company for information, but was declined on privacy grounds.

Eventually, publishing bosses brought the case to the attention of the cyber division of the FBI. Agents arrested Bernardini at New York's JFK airport when he landed in the US; there are rumours he was invited to a fake job interview to get him onto American soil, although other sources say Bernardini was just going on holiday.

A mystery remains about his motive. Those impersonated by him thought his actions were sparked by thwarted ambition. "I think it was a combination of frustration and revenge on an industry that wasn't recognising his brilliance," one said. "He thought he was too good for the job he was doing." Another said: "It was a compulsion - about power. He was showing up the publishing industry."

One American scout said that there is already talk of a copycat, aping Bernardini's methods, adding: "This is one thriller that doesn't need another instalment."

THE TIMES, LONDON