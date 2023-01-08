Why has Prince Harry's boast of killing 25 Taliban in Afghanistan prompted outrage across the military?

I've never forgotten the words. "We turned them into pink mist," said the young captain from 3 Para, after turning his 50-calibre gun on a group of ten to 15 Taliban in a field in Helmand, Afghanistan. It was more graphic than I might have wished but at the time I was mightily glad - we had spent the last two-and-a-half hours running round that muddy field, scrambling in and out of ditches, and those Taliban were trying to kill us. If the young captain hadn't turned his gun on them, I doubt I would be here writing this.

War is after all at its most basic about killing the enemy - whether to take territory or stop them killing you.

We've all watched war movies where fighter pilots notch up kills. And snipers often keep a tally, becoming local heroes that reporters like me want to interview.

So why has Prince Harry's boast of killing 25 Taliban after being deployed as an Apache pilot in Afghanistan in 2012 prompted so much outrage from across the ranks of the military?

Partly it is the language. Crowing about the numbers somehow smacks of enjoyment. You, like me, may have been discomfited by a recent headline from Ukraine in The Times - 'Any day without a few dead Russians just isn't complete' - on a story of a commander boasting of killing 400 in four days.

Harry's comments sounded bloodthirsty and do not fit the British army's favoured image of its soldiers as noble warriors reluctantly doing bad things for the sake of the rest of us. They also carried unfortunate echoes of Vietnam, where body counts got inflated as they went up the chain of command.

Harry has been accused of breaking an unwritten code. "Lots of people talked about how many contacts [firefights] we had but not the casualties inflicted," says Colonel Paul Blair, who served in Helmand as company commander in 3 Para in 2006 and is now retired. "And that's a conversation in a bar over a beer with a couple of fellow veterans, not a public platform."

It's also how Harry referred to those he killed - not as individuals but as "chess pieces removed from the board". How did he know his victims were all Taliban? As Afghanistan's president from 2002 2014, Hamid Karzai endlessly complained to Nato about innocent civilians being killed. "What he wrote is shocking and unfortunate," he says of Harry.

WPA Pool Prince Harry next to his apache helicopter.

Media-savvy Taliban ministers, not exactly known for standing up for human rights, are now demanding that Harry face trial for war crimes.

Of course, in order to kill, in a way soldiers need to regard the enemy as "others", not think of them as fathers, brothers and sons. But it seems to me there is a deeper question here which goes to the heart of modern warfare.

Prince Harry was a pilot in the video age, staring at a screen and putting the crosshairs on an individual before launching a missile. In his book, he said he made it his "purpose" to ensure he killed "Taliban and only Taliban, without civilians in the vicinity". He admits discomfort over the amount of munitions being thrown around. Yet what he and other pilots did was all logged, recorded on his mission video. As he wrote, his helicopter was like a "flying laptop".

"Some of Harry's words are gauche at best, and certainly unwise," says retired Air Marshal Edward Stringer, who commanded RAF operations in Afghanistan in 2008. "But they also reveal a young confused officer trying to make sense of something very difficult and profound. And doing so from a high-tech vantage point - the gunner's seat in a very sophisticated surveillance and killing machine - where the usual army mores of conduct on a confused battled amid the fog of war don't apply in the same way."

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Prince Harry at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

In my experience reporting repeatedly from Afghanistan with British forces, I don't remember soldiers talking up numbers. Trained to follow the law of armed conflict, their job was not only to minimise loss of life but ensure those they killed were combatants - not always easy when the enemy hides among civilians.

What I do remember is discomfort over the activities of special forces, both British and American - those men with beards, shemagh scarves and quad bikes - where rotating majors coming in every six months would compete in "slotting" targets in what some described as "whack-a-mole". After years of pressure, last month the government announced an inquiry into the killing of scores of unarmed civilians by the SAS in night raids between 2010 and 2013.

Harry's claims raise another uncomfortable question that perhaps adds to the sensitivity of the issue for his peers and superiors. Today the Taliban are back in charge, dispensing sharia justice and turning their country into the most inhospitable place on earth for women. At the end of the day, what was all that killing over 20 years of war really for anyway?

