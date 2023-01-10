UK's first-ever rocket mission fails after suffering 'anomaly' on journey

A mission to launch the first satellites into orbit from Western Europe suffered an “anomaly” on Tuesday (local time), Virgin Orbit said.

The US-based company attempted its first international launch on Monday (local time), using a modified jumbo jet to carry one of its rockets from Cornwall in southwestern England to the Atlantic Ocean where the rocket was released. The rocket was supposed to take nine small satellites for mixed civil and defence use into orbit.

But about two hours after the plane took off, the company reported that the mission encountered a problem.

“We appear to have an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit. We are evaluating the information,” Virgin Orbit said on Twitter.

READ MORE:

* First rocket launch from UK soil expected within days

* South Korea prepares test of first domestically made space rocket

* Virgin Orbit conducts drop-test of rocket from Boeing 747

* Virgin Galactic to fly rockets to space from Boeing 747 jet



The mission, which saw the rocket taking nine small satellites for mixed civil and defence use into orbit, was the first international launch for Virgin Orbit, founded by British billionaire Richard Branson. The company, which is listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange, has already completed four similar launches from California.

Hundreds gathered for the launch cheered as a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft, named “Cosmic Girl”, took off from Cornwall in southwestern England. Around an hour into the flight, the plane released the rocket at around 10,000 metres over the Atlantic Ocean to the south of Ireland.

The rocket then headed into space while the plane, piloted by a Royal Air Force pilot, returned to Cornwall.

Uncredited/AP Virgin Atlantic Cosmic Girl gets ready for launch.

Some of the satellites are meant for UK defence monitoring, while others are for businesses such as those working in navigational technology. One Welsh company is looking to manufacture materials such as electronic components in space.

“This is the start of a new era for the UK in terms of launch capabilities," said Ian Annett, deputy chief executive at the UK Space Agency. There was strong market demand for small satellite launches, he said, and the UK has ambitions to be ”the hub of European launches”.

Annett said it was too early to say whether more missions are planned in coming months.

Uncredited/AP The rocket in a hanger at Spaceport Cornwall.

In the past, satellites produced in the UK had to be sent to spaceports in other countries to make their journey into space.

The mission is a collaboration between the UK Space Agency, the Royal Air Force, Virgin Orbit and Cornwall Council.

The launch was originally planned for late last year, but it was postponed because of technical and regulatory issues.