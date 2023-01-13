'You're too late': Son beats father to death with champagne bottle in UK

A drunken son battered his father to death with a bottle of Bollinger, then told police "I hate French champagne", a court was told.

Police found Deekan Singh Vig lying on the floor naked among 100 bottles of champagne next to the body of his father, Arjan Singh Vig, 86.

Vig's sister, Rippan, believed he had become more tense and edgy because of the effects of lockdown, the Old Bailey, in central London, was told.

Deanna Heer, KC, for the prosecution, said Vig's father had been killed at the family's home in Southgate, north London, in October 2021. "He was attacked with a heavy blunt weapon, most likely a full bottle of champagne," she said. "His skull was broken, he suffered extensive fractures of the facial bones and his brain was damaged so badly that death would have been swift, if not instantaneous".

When police arrived, Vig, 53, allegedly told officers "You're too late. He's been dead for an hour."

On his way to the police station, he allegedly said: "I killed my dad. I hit him over the head with a f...... bloody bottle of Bollinger champagne. Why did I kill my dad?" He added: "I f...... hit him with a bottle of f...... champagne ... I hate French champagne."

Vig accepts he killed his father and has admitted manslaughter. He denies murder, claiming he did not intend to kill his father or to cause him really serious bodily injury.

His father and mother, Damanjit Veer, 85, had returned from their local Sikh temple on the day of the killing. His mother said she was surprised when Vig told his father he had drunk half a bottle of whisky as she did not believe he drank, the court was told.

When police arrived, they found 100 bottles of champagne in Vig's bedroom. "There were also about ten Amazon delivery boxes in the room, each of which contained three or four bottles of whisky," Heer said.

"There was an empty bottle of Talisker whisky by the bed. Beside his [the father's] body, two bottles of champagne were found which appeared to have a significant amount of blood on them."

The family, originally from Uganda, came to the UK when Vig was aged about 5. His father was a qualified accountant who set up business as a shopkeeper in London. His mother was a zoologist and worked as a teacher. His younger sister forged a career as a lawyer and married, the court heard.

Heer said: "It seems that the defendant had not achieved what he wanted in life. He didn't have girlfriends growing up and had never married. His social life was limited."

Vig's mother described her son as having a short temper and would kick out at things in rage but had not previously hurt his father, the court heard.

The trial continues.

- THE TIMES, LONDON