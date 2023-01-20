UK leader Rishi Sunak says sorry for not wearing seat belt

15:03, Jan 20 2023
 

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologised for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car.

A spokesman said Sunak made an “error of judgement” while filming a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England.

Spokesman Jamie Davies said on Thursday the prime minister “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises.”

“The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seat belt,” he said.

READ MORE:
* UK police missed nine chances to stop serial rapist in Met
* UK's Conservatives suspend MP for Covid-19 vaccine misinformation
* UK sends 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak filmed a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car while it was moving, without wearing his seat belt.
Scott Heppell/AP
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak filmed a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car while it was moving, without wearing his seat belt.

Failing to wear a seat belt is punishable in the UK by a fine of up to £500 pounds (NZ$966).

Sunak’s travel arrangements also drew criticism after it emerged he took a 28-minute flight on a taxpayer-funded jet from northwest to northeast England as he promoted government funding for community projects on Thursday.

Rishi Sunak took a 28-minute flight on a taxpayer-funded jet from northwest to northeast England.
Christopher Furlong/AP
Rishi Sunak took a 28-minute flight on a taxpayer-funded jet from northwest to northeast England.
 

AP