UK leader Rishi Sunak says sorry for not wearing seat belt
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologised for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car.
A spokesman said Sunak made an “error of judgement” while filming a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England.
Spokesman Jamie Davies said on Thursday the prime minister “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises.”
“The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seat belt,” he said.
Failing to wear a seat belt is punishable in the UK by a fine of up to £500 pounds (NZ$966).
Sunak’s travel arrangements also drew criticism after it emerged he took a 28-minute flight on a taxpayer-funded jet from northwest to northeast England as he promoted government funding for community projects on Thursday.
AP