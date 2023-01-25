Four-year-old becomes UK's youngest member of Mensa

A 4-year-old boy who taught himself to read aged two and counts in seven languages has become Britain’s youngest member of Mensa.

Teddy Hobbs passed the gruelling hour-long intelligence test when he was three years and seven months old.

His mother, Beth Hobbs, told ITV she didn’t know he was gifted until the age of two when she realised he could read.

His intelligence did create some interesting parenting challenges, she said, with his voracious mind constantly needing new information.

“He chooses a new topic of something to be interested in every couple of months or so, it seems,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“Sometimes it’s numbers. It was times tables for a while – that was a very intense period – then countries and maps and learning to count in different languages.”

She said it still shocked her at times.

“He was playing on his tablet – we’ve put appropriate games like Thomas the Tank Engine on – and he was sat there … making the sounds I just didn’t recognise and I asked him what it was and it was, ‘Oh mummy, I’m counting in Mandarin’.”

Screengrab/ITN At the age of four, Teddy Hobbs already has a genius IQ.

His talents caught the eye of Mensa, which bills itself as “the largest and oldest high-IQ society in the world”.

It only accepts as members people who score in the 98th percentile or higher on a supervised intelligence test, with Teddy now its youngest member in Britain.

Despite being a genius, his mum told CBS News he mostly behaved like an average child.

“He's absolutely a normal 4-year-old boy,” she said. “He finds poo really funny.”

In 2022, US toddler Isla McNabb became one of the youngest Mensa members at 2-and-a-half years old, after scoring in the top 1% of the population.