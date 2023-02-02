Mother and toddler ‘killed in game of hide-and-seek’, court in Scotland hears

Bennylyn Burke, 25, and her 2-year-old daughter Jellica were found dead at a house in Dundee, Scotland, in 2021.

Warning: This story contains graphic content and details of alleged sexual abuse

Murder-accused Andrew Innes killed a 2-year-old during game of hide-and-seek after previously sexually abusing her. He then killed her mother, a court in Scotland has heard.

In video evidence shown to jurors at the high court in Edinburgh, a primary school-aged child claimed she never saw 2-year-old Jellica Burke again after the game with 52-year-old Innes at a house in Dundee.

Innes has admitted killing Jellica and her mother Bennylyn Burke, 25, but has denied murdering them and has instead lodged a special defence of diminished responsibility, the Guardian reported.

The court was played an interview with a girl who was in the house at the time of the alleged murders. She told officers she could have saved them, but she couldn’t because she didn’t know what was happening.

The girl giving evidence, who was not named, said Innes "pretended" Jellica was hiding but had "killed" her, Sky News UK reported.

The court accepted that Innes stabbed Burke with a knife as well as repeatedly striking her on the head with a hammer and the handle of the blade. It was also accepted that Innes asphyxiated Jellica before burying both bodies under the kitchen floor of his property.

Innes is also accused of sexually abusing the toddler and raping the primary school-aged girl. He denied further charges of abducting and raping the girl.

She described in video evidence, played to a closed court, the sexual acts they reportedly had been told to carry out by Innes and claimed they were paid money after each alleged assault, Sky News reported.

The court was told Innes partly wrapped Burke’s body and hid her beneath the kitchen floor. He also put Jellica’s body under the floor, the Guardian reported.

