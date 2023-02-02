Mother and toddler ‘killed in game of hide-and-seek’, court in Scotland hears
Warning: This story contains graphic content and details of alleged sexual abuse
Murder-accused Andrew Innes killed a 2-year-old during game of hide-and-seek after previously sexually abusing her. He then killed her mother, a court in Scotland has heard.
In video evidence shown to jurors at the high court in Edinburgh, a primary school-aged child claimed she never saw 2-year-old Jellica Burke again after the game with 52-year-old Innes at a house in Dundee.
READ MORE:
* Is Scotland a country? Six places that don't quite qualify (or do they?)
* UK government to veto Scotland's gender self-recognition law
Innes has admitted killing Jellica and her mother Bennylyn Burke, 25, but has denied murdering them and has instead lodged a special defence of diminished responsibility, the Guardian reported.
The court was played an interview with a girl who was in the house at the time of the alleged murders. She told officers she could have saved them, but she couldn’t because she didn’t know what was happening.
The girl giving evidence, who was not named, said Innes "pretended" Jellica was hiding but had "killed" her, Sky News UK reported.
The court accepted that Innes stabbed Burke with a knife as well as repeatedly striking her on the head with a hammer and the handle of the blade. It was also accepted that Innes asphyxiated Jellica before burying both bodies under the kitchen floor of his property.
Innes is also accused of sexually abusing the toddler and raping the primary school-aged girl. He denied further charges of abducting and raping the girl.
She described in video evidence, played to a closed court, the sexual acts they reportedly had been told to carry out by Innes and claimed they were paid money after each alleged assault, Sky News reported.
The court was told Innes partly wrapped Burke’s body and hid her beneath the kitchen floor. He also put Jellica’s body under the floor, the Guardian reported.
Where to get help
-
1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
-
Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
-
Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
-
Lifeline 0800 543 354
-
Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812, click here to access its free resource and information service.
-
Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
-
Samaritans 0800 726 666
-
Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
-
Yellow Brick Road 0800 732 825
-
thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
-
What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
-
If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women’s Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you’re in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.
-
Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843
-
Shine Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women)
-
Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.
-
Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
-
If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111
-
Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.
-
Victim Support 0800 842 846.
-
Safetalk text 4334, phone 0800 044 334 webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.
-
The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.
-
Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843
-
Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).
-
If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
-
In a life-threatening situation, call 111.