Murder-for-hire: Iran hires crime gangs to murder dissidents in the UK

Security officials are understood to be aware of attempts by Iranian spies to recruit members of organised crime groups to target opponents of the regime on British soil. It follows recent claims by the head of MI5, the British intelligence service, that Iran sought to kidnap or assassinate British residents on at least ten occasions last year.

Separately, dissidents in London have been warned about Iran's latest modus operandi by counterterrorism police as the regime seeks to clamp down on widespread human rights protests.

Iranian spies are thought to be forging closer ties with criminals as sanctions and increased scrutiny by the security services aim to make it more difficult for them to deploy their own agents and assets in Britain and other western nations. The use of hired "muscle" to carry out a murder or attack could also allow Iran to deny any involvement as it seeks to maintain diplomatic ties.

Tehran's use of criminals in "murder-for-hire" plots is at the heart of an American case involving a journalist and women's rights activist who once studied in Britain. Last month the US authorities charged three members of an eastern European gang with the attempted assassination of Masih Alinejad, who is an Iranian-born US citizen. One of the gang members was discovered close to Alinejad's New York home with an AK-47-style assault rifle he described as a "war machine". He is alleged to have been acting on orders from Tehran, via an associate in the Czech Republic.

In Germany, police believe Iran used the leader of a Hell's Angels gang to help orchestrate terrorist attacks on two synagogues in November.

The danger posed to dissidents in the UK became clear the same month, when staff at Iran International, an opposition television channel, were warned of an "imminent" and "credible threat to life" by Scotland Yard. Police deployed armoured vehicles outside the channel's offices in Chiswick, west London.

Days later, Ken McCallum, director-general of MI5, described Iran in a keynote speech as the "state actor which most frequently crosses into terrorism".

"Iran projects threat to the UK directly through its aggressive intelligence services," he said. "At its sharpest, this includes ambitions to kidnap or even kill British or UK-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime. We have seen at least ten such potential threats since January alone." McCallum declined to elaborate on the tactics used by Iran.

However, it is believed that Tehran's intelligence services have displayed a high level of intent to collaborate with serious and organised crime networks to harm opponents in the UK and elsewhere.

The Sunday Times has already revealed that hundreds of Iranian dissidents and activists in Britain have been given leaflets by counterterrorism police that provide precautionary advice on "How you can keep yourself safe".

When Potkin Azarmehr, a London-based journalist and documentary film-maker, was visited by officers, they warned him that Iran had "changed its modus operandi". Azarmehr said: "They told me that Iran hasn't carried out an assassination for a while, but they are now hiring criminal gangs as a proxy.

"[They said an attack] could take the form of a road rage incident or a shove from behind on a Tube platform."

Lisa Monaco, US deputy attorney-general, described the alliance as a "dangerous menace to national security" when details were revealed ten days ago about the alleged plot to assassinate Alinejad in New York. Alinejad, 46, who previously lived in Britain and has a degree from Oxford Brookes University, is one of Tehran's most vocal critics. The author and journalist has been at the forefront of a campaign encouraging women and girls to defy strict laws requiring them to wear the hijab in public.

US prosecutors claim in court papers that Tehran hired eastern European mobsters Thieves-in-law to murder Alinejad at her home in Brooklyn last summer. The leader of the gang, Rafat Amirov, 43, a citizen of Russia and Azerbaijan, was living in Iran when he was allegedly "tasked with targeting the victim".

Khalid Mehdiyev, 24, an Azerbaijani living in New York, was allegedly directed to procure an assault rifle, which he described to friends as a "war machine", and was tasked with carrying out surveillance of Alinejad's home before an assassination attempt. Prosecutors claim Mehdiyev told Polad Omarov, another senior member of the gang that he was "at the crime scene" on July 24 last year, adding: "We blocked it from both sides; it will be a show when she steps out of the house."

The alleged attack was foiled when Alinejad became suspicious of what was going on outside and fled. Mehdiyev was stopped by police for a traffic offence and arrested when they discovered the rifle, 66 rounds of ammunition, more than US$1000 in cash and a ski mask in his car.

All three have been charged with murder-for-hire and money-laundering offences. Omarov was arrested in the Czech Republic and is facing extradition. The gang's leader, Amirov, was somehow taken into US custody from Iran.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Officers from the Met continue to work in response to potential threats projected from Iran against a number of UK-based individuals."