Church of England allows gay couples to be blessed

Gay couples will be able to come to the Church of England to be blessed by a priest for the first time in its history.

The General Synod, the church's parliament, voted in favour on Thursday (local time) after more than eight hours of emotionally charged debate that laid bare deep divisions over the church's stance on sexuality and brought the Archbishop of Canterbury to tears.

Reform was ultimately backed by a majority of bishops, priests and lay members, with 57% in favour and 41% against.

It will allow gay couples in civil partnerships and civil marriages to come to church for services of prayer, thanksgiving and blessing.

The Bishop of Oxford, the Right Rev Steven Croft, said it was a "historic and significant" step and told The Times: "Same-sex couples will become much more visible and their relationships will be celebrated publicly, and that, I think, will continue to change attitudes within the life of the church."

The church opened formal consultations on its stance on marriage and sexuality in 2013.

On Thursday the Archbishops of Canterbury and York, the Most Revs Justin Welby and Stephen Cottrell, said in a joint statement: "It has been a long road to get us to this point. For the first time, the Church of England will publicly, unreservedly and joyfully welcome same-sex couples in church."

James Manning The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, left and The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, gather at the General Synod of the Church of England.

Cottrell has said he will "gladly" offer the blessings; Welby has said he will not so as to remain a figure of unity for divided Anglicans at home and abroad.

Last month bishops published plans rejecting calls to permit same-sex marriage but proposing to offer blessings for gay couples who were already married. No priests or parishes will be obliged to offer them.

The Bishop of London, the Right Rev Sarah Mullally, conceded that the plan "does not go nearly far enough for many, but too far for others", referring to liberals who want the church to back same-sex marriage and conservatives who do not want the church to celebrate gay relationships.

Although the synod backed the blessings, which could start this summer, it ruled out any move to back same-sex marriage in the near future.

Bishops have until July to provide a final draft of the blessings, and produce guidance on the key questions of whether gay people "will be permitted to have sex" and whether gay priests will be allowed to have civil marriages.

Leon Neal/Getty Images Members of the General Synod listen during a discussion on an amendment at The Church House in London, England.

Church leaders now face the task of holding a divided church together. The archbishops said the church "continues to have deep differences on these questions", and they would give those who opposed blessing gay couples "all the reassurances they need" that they were still welcome.

It is thought some synod members felt able to back the blessings after an amendment welcomed the bishops' decision "not to propose any change to the doctrine of marriage".

The Times, London