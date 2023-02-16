Black holes could hold key to why universe keeps expanding

Dark energy, the mystery force holding the universe together, could be lurking in black holes, scientists believe.

The idea that the universe is being kept in static equilibrium by an invisible pervading energy was first proposed by Albert Einstein in 1917, who dubbed it the "cosmological constant".

At the end of the 1990s, scientists showed that the expansion of the universe is accelerating rather than slowing down, meaning that something is overpowering the strength of gravity from planets, stars and galaxies - pushing them apart when they should naturally come together.

This force was dubbed "dark energy" and although it must make up nearly 70% of the universe, nobody knew what, or where it was.

Now for the first time, scientists have evidence that black holes are the source.

Study co-author Dr Chris Pearson, from science and technology facilities council at the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, said: “If the theory holds, then this is going to revolutionise the whole of cosmology, because at last we've got a solution for the origin of dark energy that's been perplexing cosmologists and theoretical physicists for more than 20 years.”

Experts came to the conclusion after studying black holes in dormant galaxies.

Black holes form when massive stars reach the end of their life and implode, collapsing into an infinitely small point and creating a gravitational pull so strong that even light cannot escape. And they can continue growing by sucking in nearby stars.

ESA/Hubble NGC 4150 is an elliptical galaxy 45 million light-years away in the constellation Coma Berenices.

Scientists found that even in dormant galaxies, where there was no more material to suck in, black holes were still growing. And they were doing so at a rate consistent with the speeding up of the universe – a phenomenon called "cosmological coupling".

It suggests that dark energy is behind the extra mass, with black hole cores or dark energy growing alongside the expanding universe.

Dr Pearson added: “Dark energy is what makes the universe accelerate, acting like negative pressure to make everything fly apart from each other, but astronomers have struggled to find its origin.

“What we did was look at how black holes grow over time. They can grow in size and can gobble up stars around them and so we do expect them to get bigger as the universe evolves and gets older.

Event Horizon Telescope/The Conversation Matter swirling into the supermassive black hole at the centre of M87.

“But when we measured this, we found out that the mass increase in these black holes was much more than what was predicted by gobbling up stars and merging, so we need something to account for this extra mass.

“When we looked at these observations we found that we could fit the results into recent theories suggesting that black holes could contain dark energy at their cores.”

He added: “Dark energy in black holes is not a new thing but it's the first time that this exotic theory has been tied to tangible observations.”

Experts believe that dark energy - like gravity - is not a particle but is rather woven into the fabric of space and time.

In the early universe, matter was closely packed together so that dark energy was not having a major impact. But about five billion years ago, the universe had expanded so much that dark energy began to overtake gravity, and the expansion began speeding up.

Astrophysicists predict that eventually gravity will get so weak compared with dark energy that only atoms will remain, unable to form into new stars, leading to the cold death of the universe.

Study co-author Dr Dave Clements, from the department of physics at Imperial College London said: “This is a really surprising result. We started off looking at how black holes grow over time, and may have found the answer to one of the biggest problems in cosmology.”

The work is published in two papers in the journals The Astrophysical Journal and The Astrophysical Journal Letters.