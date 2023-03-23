Multiple injuries after ship tips over at Scotland dockyard

A large ship tipped over while dry-docked in Scotland, injuring 25 people, emergency workers said.

Police and emergency services were called to the Imperial Dock in Edinburgh on Wednesday (local time) after receiving reports that a ship had become dislodged from its holding.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said 15 people were taken to the hospital, while 10 others were treated and discharged at the scene. Local police urged the public to avoid the area to allow access for emergency services.

Andrew Milligan/AP Emergency services work at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, Scotland.

Andrew Milligan/AP The ship had been moored since 2020 due to challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photos from the scene showed the ship leaning to the side at a 45-degree angle. Adam McVey, a local official, tweeted that it became dislodged due to strong winds.

The 76-metre-long vessel, named the Petrel, was a research vessel previously bought and outfitted by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

The Petrel is equipped with deep-sea exploration technology and has led several high-profile missions to locate historic shipwrecks, including the discovery of the USS Indianapolis in 2017 in the Philippine Sea.

Andrew Milligan/AP The ship has become dislodged from its holding and partially toppled over.

The BBC reported the ship had been moored since 2020 due to challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.