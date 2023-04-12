UK pub owner defies police after they remove her golliwog doll collection

The pub's landlady Benice Ryley said she has replacement dolls assembled and will display them again.

The owner of a UK pub is remaining defiant after her collection of golliwog dolls was confiscated by police.

The dolls had been on display in Grays White Hart Inn in Essex, but were seized after police received a complaint from a member of the public who said the dolls were a “hate crime”, the Guardian reports.

The pub's landlady Benice Ryley said she has replacement dolls assembled and will display them again in defiance of the police’s ongoing investigation.

“I’m getting a notice printed saying: We’ve got gollies on display, if you find this offensive please don’t come in,” she told the Guardian

READ MORE:

* Gift shop selling golliwog doll backs artist as racism debate reignites

* Golliwog sales dropped from Facebook page after comments row

* Shock over 'demeaning' golliwog sales as protest marches swell

* Golliwogs banned from Picton market after complaints from cruise passengers



The dolls have divided opinions in the area, however, Ryley refuses to accept they are racist.

Ryley said the pub had received plenty of support and had even been sent several replacement dolls from supporters.

A pub regular Mel Thompson told the Guardian: “They’re just harmless toys. I’m not offended by the wog part of their name. Everyone just calls them gollies, anyway.

STUFF She stands three metres tall, a racial anachronism in corrugated iron. (Video first published in July 2020)

However, not everyone in the community is on board with the dolls being displayed.

One nearby shop owner, Tony Daly, said the dolls made his “blood boil” and that he was “shocked” they had been on display.

“I grew up in Tottenham in the 70s when we fought against those kinds of things. They used to call black people golliwogs. It’s a racist symbol that says slavery to me and the black and white minstrels. It’s so outdated and offensive to black people.”

It is not the first time Ryley’s dolls have attracted attention. In 2018, a complaint was laid about the dolls, with the police then deciding not to take further action, the Guardian reports.

Her husband Chris Ryley has also come under fire for a Facebook post he made in 2016 where he posted a picture of the dolls next to a comment saying “they used to hang them in Mississippi years ago”.

He had also previously been photographed wearing a T-shirt from far-right group Britain First.