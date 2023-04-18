Leighton Amies, 15, found guilty of murdering 14-year-old boy with steak knife in UK

Leighton Amies, 15, has been found guilty of murder in the UK.

A teenager in the UK has been convicted of murdering a 14-year-old boy by stabbing him in the chest with a steak knife.

Leighton Amies, who was 14 at the time of the murder, had claimed in his trial the stabbing happened by accident when he was attacked by a gang of youths while walking home in October.

The victim, Tomasz Oleszak, sustained an 8cm knife wound to his chest and died the following day.

Amies didn’t know the victim and told the court it was a spur of the moment decision to take the steak knife with him when he went out, the BBC reports.

Amies had gone to meet a 14-year-old girl and they were walking home in Gateshead when she pointed out a group of teenagers following.

Amies said he was set upon by the group, punched, kicked and pushed to the ground, before he pulled out the knife.

However prosecutor Mark McKone denied Amies was attacked, saying his account was a lie.

After landing the fatal blow, McKone said Amies shouted to the gang: “I've wetted your boy.”

“He wanted them to know he had stabbed one of their number. It was a boast,” he told the court, adding that Amies suffered only a minor injury to his thumb from the incident.

“A person doesn’t say, ‘I have wetted your boy’ if the stabbing was a reluctant act of self-defence or a terrible accident,” McKone said.

“The prosecution says that he took the knife out hoping he could use it to stab someone.”

After the stabbing, Amies hid the knife in a bush and messaged a friend saying he would have it “melted”, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Peter Makepeace disputed the prosecution’s version of events, saying Amies was the victim, not the aggressor, and at the time of the stabbing he was “flailing out indiscriminately in an act of self-defence”.

He asked the jury to put themselves in the defendant’s shoes: “This is a 14-year-old under group attack and having to make terrible decisions under a moment’s notice.”

In a statement released through police, Tomasz's mother Kamila said the family was “devastated beyond words” by his death.

“Tomasz was an amazing son, a kind and caring role model to his little brother and a great friend to so many,” she said.

Speaking after the conviction, inquiry lead Detective Inspector Chris Deavin said the killing showed the tragic outcome of carrying knives.

“Tomasz had his whole life ahead of him, he was a promising footballer and a popular pupil at his school.

“Today, Leighton Amies has been found guilty of murder but no conviction or any length of sentence will ever bring Tomasz back.

“We want to send an unequivocal message to anyone who chooses to carry a weapon of any kind or believes that violence is acceptable – the consequences can be devastating.

“Look at the pain this tragedy has caused – not only could you take away someone else’s future and destroy the lives of their loved ones, but also ruin your own and those of your family and friends.”

Amies, 15, is due to be sentenced in June.