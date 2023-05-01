Newsable today: Sensitive documents in pub toilets, television drought, and kids vaping

Vaping in primary schools has been described as an ‘epidemic’.

Today on Newsable we kick things off with a super simple question - can ChatGPT replace doctors? It’s a question experts in the US have sought to answer, so we got one of the researchers involved to talk us through what they found.

We could be heading towards a TV drought as television writers gear up for strike action this week.

Waikato Times reporter Rebecca Moore is on to chat about her eye-opening story on primary school children vaping.

Plus the story that could launch a thousand scripts - sensitive Royal Navy files found in a pub toilet.

