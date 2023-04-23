MI6 spy killed own child from trauma after being sent to jihadist camps

Warning: Graphic content

A British spy sent by MI6 to a jihadist camp despite warnings about his extreme vulnerability went on to kill his own child.

The man, then in his twenties, was vetted for his suitability for overseas work by the Secret Intelligence Service. It produced a report that said his emotional instability was the "highest it is possible to score".

The leaked document said he had more in common with a psychotic person than an average member of the population on some traits and was at risk of severe shock and trauma.

Intelligence also knew he posed a potential danger to those around him. The man reported being sexually abused as a child, had a criminal record and had suffered a mental breakdown as a young adult. He had previously worked for MI6's sister agency, MI5, during which time his wife was sent to a hostel for domestic abuse victims.

However, MI6 sent him to infiltrate a village in Waziristan, the tribally administered mountainous region on Pakistan's border with Afghanistan that served as a base for Taliban and al-Qaeda terrorists.

Posing as a jihadist soldier, he was forced to wash and bury the disfigured bodies of Taliban fighters, witnessed the beheading of a family accused of being American spies, and was forced to hold the head of a decapitated child.

On his return to the UK, MI6 recorded that he was in a state of extreme stress. He struggled to speak, felt angry for no reason and suffered vivid flashbacks and violent outbursts.

The spy went on to kill his child, who was found dead with numerous injuries. He was arrested and charged with murder.

In custody, he was transferred to a secure psychiatric facility and given medication after claiming he was in "heaven", and that he could hear voices.

During his trial, much of which was held in secret, he admitted killing his child but said he had been in the grip of a breakdown and having psychotic outbursts. A jury accepted he had a mental illness but found him guilty of murder.

The court now says it has "lost" all its papers on the case and is "unable to provide a reason as to why". The government has a 42,000-word, 74-page report examining how the child was allowed to die, but has refused to publish it.

MI6 has given the spy tens of thousands of pounds in back pay and compensation for the trauma he suffered, but has never given an explanation of its decision to recruit him.

Liam Kotrie of Mary Monson Solicitors, which represented the spy during his trial, said: "The security services were not held to account for making what, the evidence suggests, were decisions which entirely disregarded his well-being and that of those around him.

"He was an incredibly vulnerable man and his child was left in the most vulnerable of circumstances; circumstances which could have been safeguarded had more care been taken. He had served his purpose and was no longer the concern of his employers. He was used."

MI5 and MI6 were approached for comment. A government spokesman said: "It is a longstanding principle that the government does not confirm or deny allegations, assertions or speculation about the activities of UK intelligence agencies."

It is thought the man first came to the attention of the security services after informing counter-terrorism police that a friend had wanted to kill a VIP. MI5 recruited him as an informant and tasked him with collecting intelligence on mosques suspected of promoting jihad after 9/11.

He was later passed to MI6. As part of its vetting, the agency produced a report based on his completion of various assessments including a NEO (neuroticism, extraversion and openness) personality test and a trauma antecedents questionnaire. The report's author concluded: "On emotional instability he scored as high as it is possible to score. I have not seen this score on any NEO test I have given."

His handlers also knew that he had reported being physically beaten as a child, had suffered a breakdown in his teens and had a conviction for dishonesty.

- THE SUNDAY TIMES, LONDON

