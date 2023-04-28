UK police find body believed to be man who murdered pregnant fiancee

A body, believed to be that of a man who murdered his pregnant fiancée, has been found following searches of a Glasgow reservoir.

The body is yet to be formally identified, but it is believed to be David Yates, 36, Police Scotland said in a statement.

Yates was the partner of Marelle Sturrock, 35, who was found dead at her home in Glasgow on Tuesday, 25 April (local time).

Police said Yates was wanted in connection with the murder of Sturrock. An investigation remained ongoing but nothing had been established to suggest anyone else was involved in her death.

Detective superintendent Nicola Kilbane said: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy.

“We are providing her family with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time.”

The headteacher of Sandwood Primary Cchool in Glasgow, where Sturrock worked, said her school community was devastated, according to The Guardian.

“Marelle has been a much-loved member of our school community since her probationary year more than six years ago and has taught many year groups throughout her time at the school. We will all miss her so much. She was a lovely, kind, diligent and considerate person who loved and made time for everyone.

“Marelle used her artistic talents across the school and was our music champion, who has been a key player in the success of our school choirs, with one of her classes going to see her on stage at the King’s [theatre] in one of her many acting roles outside of school.

“We are a school community in mourning and are devastated by the tragic news of her death and pass on our deepest condolences to her family and friends as we all come to terms with our loss.”

Officers earlier confirmed Sturrock’s unborn baby – due to be born in the summer – had died with her.