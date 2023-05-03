Man throwing suspected gun shells outside Buckingham Palace arrested

A man throwing what is thought to be shotgun shells into the grounds of Buckingham Palace has been arrested by police.

The man was arrested around 7pm Tuesday (6am Wednesday NZT) after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw the shells.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon,” a statement from the Metropolitan Police said.

Cordons were in place for a time after the man was also found to be in possession of a suspicious bag.

“Specialists attended and following an assessment a controlled explosion was conducted as a precaution,” police said.

“Officers worked immediately to detain the man, and he has been taken into police custody,” Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said.

“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.

“Officers remain at the scene and further enquiries are ongoing.

“At this time we are not treating the matter as terror-related.”

It was understood the King was not at the palace at the time of the incident.