Madeleine McCann's sister speaks on anniversary of her disappearance

The younger sister of missing British girl Madeleine McCann has spoken publicly for the first time.

Madeleine went missing in Portugal during a family holiday in 2007. She was only 3 years old when she disappeared from her bedroom at the resort as her mother and father – also parents to twins Sean and Amelie– dined nearby with friends.

Amelie, now aged 18, appeared alongside her parents at a memorial service in the UK to mark 16 years since Maddie was last seen, the Daily Mail reported.

“It's nice that everyone is here together but it's a sad occasion,” she said to crowds at the vigil, in the village of Rothley.

No-one has ever been charged over the toddler’s disappearance, though German man Christian Brueckner has been named as a suspect.

Brueckner spent many years in Portugal, including in the resort of Praia da Luz. He has denied any involvement in her disappearance.

Last month a German court decided not to hear a case about separate sex offences against him, allegedly committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.

At the same time, DNA testing disproved claims from a 21-year-old Polish woman who believes she is Madeleine.

Julia Faustyna, who also goes by the surname Wendell, had taken to social media in recent weeks insisting she was the girl.

Faustyna ordered the DNA test in the hope it would prove she had British ancestry. But they showed she was Polish.