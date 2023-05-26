Animal rights protesters steal King Charles' sheep

The Animal Rising activists said they 'rescued' the sheep so they could take them to a 'place of safety'.

King Charles has long been respected for his environmentalism and passion for sustainable farming.

But it seems that is not enough to prevent him becoming the latest target for animal rights activists who have struck at a farm on his Sandringham Estate.

Three women from the militant campaign group Animal Rising allegedly entered Appleton Farm, in West Newton, Norfolk, on Wednesday evening (local time) and stole three lambs, which they claimed were being prepared for slaughter.

After “liberating” the three lambs from their mothers, they took the animals – hastily named Sooty, Sunny and Sammy – to a “place of safety”, where they said they would live out the rest of their lives in peace.

To garner maximum publicity for their stunt, the three environmental activists then travelled 233 kilometres by car from Sandringham to Windsor Castle, where they tried to hand themselves into police.

Sarah Foy, 23, Rosa Sharkey, 23 and Rose Patterson, 33 - all experienced hands in direct action and disruptive protests - posed for pictures carrying placards with the slogan “I Rescued The King’s Sheep.”

But they were initially frustrated when officers at the royal residence refused to arrest them, saying they would need to speak to their colleagues at Norfolk Constabulary as it was not a Thames Valley Police matter.

Eventually though, they got their wish and were admitted to a police station in Slough, where they were arrested on suspicion of theft.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Norfolk police are investigating reports three lambs were stolen from a farm in West Newton, Norfolk.

“Three women aged in their 20s and 30s voluntarily attended a police station in Slough and were arrested on suspicion of theft. They remain in custody.”

Patterson, who is listed as a director of the campaign group, was previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance following protests at the Grand National.

In an attempt to explain her actions ahead of her arrest, Foy said: “Like anyone, animals want to live out their lives safely and without being used or exploited.

“Sadly that is not the case here at Sandringham, or anywhere they are used in our food system.

“That is exactly why we rescued three sheep today – three beautiful lambs who’ll now live their lives to the fullest. We urgently need a national conversation about our relationship with other animals and nature.

“The Royal family could be leading the way in this – they own land around twice the size of Greater London.

“It would be an incredible statement for them to fully commit to the transition to a safe, secure, plant-based food system and a rewilding programme. Mending our connection to animals is vital in tackling the climate and nature crises.”

A statement posted on the group’s social media account read: “Because of the bravery and compassion of these women, three babies Sammy, Sunny and Sooty will now be allowed to live their lives freely, in a safe space where they are not seen as objects or products, but as the sentient, emotional, lovely little individuals they are.

“By rescuing these lambs, Rose, Sarah and Rosa are hoping to not only give these gorgeous lambs a chance at a real life, but also to provoke conversation: we love animals, so why would we ever want to hurt them in this way?”

There are thousands of sheep on the 6400 acres of the King’s Sandringham Estate. They are all fed on a forage-only diet and taken care of by shepherds highly experienced in animal husbandry.

The estate also prides itself on upholding the highest standards of animal welfare.

In 2018, an outdoor lambing sheep flock was introduced to contribute to the farm’s aims of improving soil structure and fertility.

They feed on a mixture of grass, clover, plantain and chicory for a diet rich in “protein and mineral sources”.

While grazing in the fields, the estate’s livestock can also shade under a variety of trees, including cider apple, plum, perry pear, quince, mulberry and walnut.

The King has introduced thousands of new sheep to the estate since taking over the running of the farm from the late Duke of Edinburgh in 2017.

The alleged raid at Appleton Farm is the latest in a string of stunts by the group, which is promising to step up its direct action campaign over the summer.

Last month, protesters disrupted the Grand National at Aintree. They have also threatened to target the Epsom Derby on June 2.

Up to 1000 activists are thought to be planning to descend on the world-famous flat race with claims they will lock and glue themselves to perimeter fencing.

Having targeted the racing industry, the group, which is an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, has now declared war on the farming and meat industry.

The incident at Sandringham is said to mark the start of a series of planned “open rescues” throughout the summer.