UK rest home resident overwhelmed with birthday cards, including from the King

Ada Daniel, who lives at the Codnor Park Care Home in Derbyshire, UK, “can't believe” the surprise she got for her 108th birthday.

She received more than 300 birthday cards from well-wishers across Britain, including a special message from the King and Queen, reports BBC.

“My wife and I are so pleased to know that you are celebrating your 108th birthday today, June 1, 2023. This brings our warmest congratulations and heartfelt good wishes on such a special occasion,” read the birthday card from the royals.

The surprise was a result of an appeal posted by one of the staff at Ashmere Care Homes, Kelly Goucher, on Ilkeston Facebook page to get Daniel 108 birthday cards as she “hasn’t got a lot of family left”.

READ MORE:

* A catatonic woman awakened after 20 years. Her story may change psychiatry

* A Canadian bakery was burgled, the thief later called to apologise

* Aussie manager Ange Postecoglou seals Celtic treble amid fears he may leave



“We asked for 108 because obviously she was 108, but it just went well over what we expected,” Goucher told the Derbyshire Times.

“She's still a little overwhelmed to be honest, she's not been able to open them all. It's going to be a full day process to try and open them all.”

Goucher said she didn’t have any children, so never had grandchildren, “so we just wanted to get her as many cards as possible”.

"She quite likes the fact that people know about her because of her age."

Daniel was born in 1915 in a nearby village of Ambergate, Derbyshire, England. She got married her late husband, Percy in 1944 and they never had any children.

According to Goucher, Derby “preferred dogs to people” and she had greyhounds when she was living on her own.

“She never had children, so she never had a lot of family. She's got a great-nephew that comes to visit her and a great-great-great niece that comes to see her now and again. She's not really got a lot of family,” Goucher said.