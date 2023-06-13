Man arrested after three people found dead in the city centre of Nottingham, UK

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the English city of Nottingham after three people were found dead and three others were hit and injured by a van in related early-morning incidents, police said.

“This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people," said Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell.

She said two people were found dead in one street just after 4 am and a third on a different street. The three wounded by the van were at a different location and were being treated in a hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened,” She added.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Damage to the window is visible on a van parked inside the police cordon, which is potentially connected with a major incident earlier in Nottingham, England, where three people were found dead and three others were hit by a van.

“We ask the public to be patient while enquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”

Witness Lynn Haggitt told reporters that a white van pulled up beside her at 5:30 am and she saw the driver look in his mirror and spot a police car approaching slowly from behind without its lights on. The van then drove into a man and woman at a street corner.

Jacob King Police forensics officers erect a forensic tent on Magdala Road, Nottingham, where one person was found dead.

“He went straight into them, he didn’t even bother to turn, just went back straight into them," Haggitt said. “The lady ended up on the curb, and then he backed up the white van and he went, speeded up Parliament Street with the police cars following him."

She said the man appeared to have a head injury but was helped to his feet. The woman was sitting on the curb and appeared to be OK.

Police gave no immediate indication of a possible motive. The investigation was being led by local police, not counterterrorism officers.

Jacob King Police officers block a road in Nottingham, UK.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody," Meynell said. “This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was being kept updated on developments.

“My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives” he wrote on Twitter.

Sunak thanked police and emergency services for their “ongoing response to the shocking incident in Nottingham this morning”.

Nottinghamshire Police issued a statement on Tuesday morning (local time) confirming a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in the city.

“Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am where two people were found dead in the street.

“Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people. They are currently being treated in hospital.

“A man has also been found dead in Magdala Road."

Jacob King Police say the emergency services are responding to an “ongoing serious incident” in the central England city of Nottingham.

The update came after police said emergency services said they were responding to an “ongoing serious incident” in the central England city.

Images on social media showed police standing near cordons at several locations in the city centre.

The city’s tram network said it had suspended all services.

“Officers are on scene at multiple road closures due to an ongoing incident,” Chief Inspector Neil Humphries of Nottinghamshire Police said.

“Please avoid these areas as they are expected to remain closed for some time.”

The fire department and ambulance service referred all enquiries to the police.

Nottingham is a city of about 350,000 some 190 kilometres north of London.