Three dead, others hit by van in linked incidents in Nottingham, UK

22:46, Jun 13 2023
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in Nottingham.

Three people are confirmed dead in an "ongoing serious incident" in the UK city.

Police officers block a road in Nottingham, Britain.
Jacob King/Getty Images
