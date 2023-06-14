Nottingham attacks latest: First victim is named after three killed in city rampage

Three people have been found dead in Nottingham in what police say is a major incident. A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead on Ilkeston Road ...

A former pupil at a Somerset boarding school has been named as one of the victims of a stabbing attack in Nottingham which has left three dead in the English city.

Barnaby Webber, 19, who previously attended Taunton School, was one of the three people who died in the attacks in the city centre early Tuesday (local time).

Barnaby had travelled home to Taunton from Nottingham only last month to play cricket for local club Bishops Hull. He had also turned out for them in an indoor league. At Taunton School, newsletters report he was also a talented hockey player.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder for the three fatal attacks, which also led to three others being hit and injured by a van in related early-morning incidents, UK police said.

Police earlier confirmed two victims were 19 and one was in his 50s.

“This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people," said Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell.

Telegraph Barnaby Webber, 19, is the first victim to be named from the Nottingham attacks.

She said two people were found dead in one street just after 4 am and a third on a different street. The three wounded by the van were at a different location and were being treated in a hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Barnaby Webber’s parents are said to be “in bits”.

Phil and Jenny Robson, the victim’s grandparents, said: “We are still unsure what has gone on at the moment.

Jacob King Police forensics officers erect a forensic tent on Magdala Road, Nottingham, where one person was found dead.

“Barnaby’s parents are in bits as you can imagine, but they are with officers from Nottinghamshire Police as we speak.

“We’ve been told not to make any comment until we know more. Perhaps in a day or two we can say more but at the moment we are not allowed.”

The couple have travelled up from their home near Exeter to the Webber’s house in Taunton, Somerset.

The suspect was Tasered before being arrested by police on suspicion of murder after he ran down three pedestrians in a van.

Chief Constable Meynell said: “The van was then stopped on Maple Street, where a man was Tasered and detained by police officers on suspicion of murder. A man in his 50s was also found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road by a member of the public.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Damage to the window is visible on a van parked inside the police cordon, which is potentially connected with a major incident earlier in Nottingham, England, where three people were found dead and three others were hit by a van.

“At the moment, we believe that the suspect has stolen this man’s vehicle and driven it to Milton Street, where he has then driven at members of the public.”

One of the victims is in hospital in a critical condition, while two others suffered minor injuries.