Two children, aged 3 and 11, among family found dead in London flat

An 11-year-old girl found dead alongside her younger brother and both parents in a London flat on Friday (local time) had not been seen at school since the previous Monday, a neighbour in the UK claimed.

Teachers at Southville Primary School apparently asked pupils whether they knew of Maja’s whereabouts when she failed to turn up for classes four days running.

The schoolgirl was found dead alongside her 3-year-old brother, Dawid Wlodarczyk, and parents Michal Wlodarczyk, 39, and Monika Wlodarczyk, 35, in Hounslow on Friday. Police were called at 3.12pm amid concerns for the family’s welfare.

Staff at the primary school she attended in Feltham, West London, were said to be concerned why Maja Wlodarczyk had not turned up for lessons last week.

READ MORE:

* Friends pay tribute to 'remarkable human being' killed in crash with school bus

* Nottingham attack: School caretaker named as third victim, police hunt motive

* Australian mum and daughter football duo unaccounted for after fatal bus crash



A woman, whose son is in Maja’s year, revealed a WhatsApp message from a pupil who said they believed a teacher may have contacted police.

In a WhatsApp group chat, a message stated that a teacher had previously “had a whole conversation” with pupils about the girl’s whereabouts. The teacher is said to have told children she would “call someone” if no-one had seen her.

The mother, who wished to remain anonymous, believed the girl was last in school on Monday.

WhatsApp messages

The texts, referring to a teacher, read: “I think it was her who called the police.

“She had a whole conversation with us, asking if any of us have heard from Maja. She said she would call someone if none of us had.”

The messages in the group chat were sent after the four deaths were made public.

Speaking from her home near the Wlodarczyks’ upstairs flat, the mother said: “I know the family. My son said that on Monday he had gone to school and she [Maja] went with him. But on Tuesday she didn’t come.

“Wednesday and Thursday she didn’t come. She went only on Monday. My son said he had a conversation with some staff about why she didn’t come. They said that they were going to call the family or something.

“I don’t know if [the school] called the police. I am so worried, How can this situation happen with children?“

No-one from the school was available for comment.

It is believed post-mortem examinations of the four bodies will be carried out in the next few days in the hope of establishing a cause of death.

A London Metropolitan Police spokesman said homicide detectives were leading the investigation.