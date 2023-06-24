'This disgusts me': Matt Ratana's brother furious at Metropolitan police

The pair had spoken just two days before Maitu was shot.

The brother of slain Kiwi cop Matt Ratana wants the Metropolitan policeman who arrested his killer, Louis De Zoysa, held to account, for not finding the concealed weapon that caused his brother’s death.

Ratana, a New Zealand-born police sergeant working in London, was murdered by De Zoysa at a police custody centre in south London, in 2020.

De Zoysa, who was handcuffed in a custody suite, had smuggled in an antique pistol and a holster under one of his armpits, which he fired four times – with two shots hitting Ratana, and one hitting De Zoysa.

Ratana, who was 54 and nearing retirement, was killed, and De Zoysa was left with some brain damage.

On Saturday morning (NZT), De Zoysa was found guilty of murder, and will be sentenced in July.

Despite this verdict, Matt Ratana’s younger brother James Ratana is still angry – blaming the Metropolitan police who arrested De Zoysa for not finding the hidden weapon.

James Ratana talked to his brother on FaceTime just two days before he was killed.

With Matt’s retirement imminent, the brothers were making plans to play president-grade rugby together in New Zealand.

James Ratana recalled the phone call with his brother in an interview with One News, with tears streaming down his face.

“He was having a full English breakfast on the train, and I was like aren’t you meant to be training bro? That’s a fat boy breakfast,” he said.

“Because that’s how we were, we took the piss out of each other.”

The Palmerston North-raised brother were close as youngsters, but drifted apart and were recently reconnected.

As they grew older, the brothers had led opposite lives, with Matt Ratana being a law-enforcer, and James Ratana a law-breaker, jailed for arson, burglary and assault.

Matt Ratana visited his brother in jail, and told his little brother to pull his head in.

“He didn’t deserve to go like this,” the distraught James Ratana said.

“If anyone deserved to go the way he went, it’s me. The life I’ve lived… and he gets killed? For what?”

James Ratana called De Zoysa “scum” and accused the Metropolitan police of a cover-up.

“The fact they’ve covered it up, shoved it under the carpet and said it’s OK – have this Scotland Yard badge for your brother… this disgusts me,” James Ratana said.

The loss of his brother has encouraged James Ratana his big brother always wanted him to – get his act together.

The younger Ratana volunteers at a kai kitchen that donates food to cyclone relief efforts, and helps coach a junior football team.

“My brother was an angel,” James Ratana said, saying he had to “atone” to join his brother in heaven one day.

After the verdict was read, Ratana’s partner Su Bushby said that while the court case had come to an end, her feelings of grief and loss would continue.

“My love for Matt, my gentle giant, will never end. He will never be forgotten.”

While the verdict may be in, the Ratanas are facing another battle, this time to get their cherished family member’s remains back to where they belong, Aotearoa.