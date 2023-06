Hot air balloon pilot dies after craft turns into 'fireball' and crashes into trees

The tragedy occurred hours after the first Worcester Balloon Festival, although organisers say it was unrelated

Britain has recorded what is believed to be its first hot air balloon death in more than 10 years after a man died when his craft burst into flames mid-air.

Witnesses described how the blue-coloured balloon turned into a “fireball” before plummeting into trees in Worcester at about 6.20am (local time) on Sunday.

Paramedics declared the man, believed to be in his 20s, dead at the scene.

The tragedy occurred after hundreds of people enjoyed the first Worcester Balloon Festival at the city’s racecourse. Organisers insisted the crash was not connected to the event.

The festival was cancelled in May because of bad weather and was rearranged to take place from Friday to Saturday evening.

Firefighters, paramedics and police went to the scene but were unable to save the male pilot.

West Mercia Police said: “At 6.20am this morning police received a call a hot air balloon had deflated and fallen to the ground near the A449 at Ombersley.

“The balloon fell in a field off Holt Fleet Road, near Ombersley Court. Emergency services attended and unfortunately a man was pronounced dead by paramedics.”

Screenshot/Google Ombersley, near where the balloon came down.

Onlookers described hearing “screaming” coming from the balloon as it fell.

‘My wife heard terrible screaming’

One said: “There were lots of balloons in the sky because it was clear and sunny despite being so early.

“Suddenly there was a flash and what looked like a fireball coming from a blue balloon and it just dropped like a stone. My wife heard terrible screaming and then silence.

“We called the emergency services but had difficulty getting through on the 999 number because it was down. We finally got through but it was just too high for anyone to survive. It was a terrible thing to see.”

Jo Lines-MacKenzie / Stuff Two special shape balloons - a tiger and Tico the Sloth - have been floating over Hamilton during Balloons over Waikato 2023.

A man who was driving along the A449 from Kidderminster to Worcester at 6.15am said: “I told my partner to take a picture because the balloons looked lovely. Seconds later one of them burst into flames.

“Once it caught fire it went up like tissue paper, it was burnt in about 10 seconds. We couldn’t believe it.

“We thought from that height there would definitely be a fatality. It fell like a rocket and shook us up to watch.”

An investigation will now be carried out by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

The last fatal crash is believed to have involved Lee Pibworth and Allan Burnett, both from Bristol, who died when their balloon came down in Midsomer Norton, Somerset, on January 1, 2011.

Pibworth, 42, died on impact and a subsequent fire killed Burnett, 55.

Pibworth, a pilot, had been trying to reach an altitude of more than 6000 metres, one of the criteria needed for a British Balloon and Airship Club gold medal.