Newsable today: The world championship that’s finally returning post-Covid

This year’s World Championship Snail Racing winner is yet to be named on the official website, so we wait with bated breath.

Listen to Newsable to find out what's worth talking about today: The USA will be supplying Ukraine with cluster bombs - so what are they? Plus what’s the deal with our freshly signed EU FTA, how to sound like a seasoned footy fan, and the World Championship Snail Racing is back, baby!

Hello, good morning, it’s a short week! How wonderful!

Now, it’s absolutely no secret that here on Newsable our two greatest loves are weird world records and left-field world championships.

So it will not surprise you at all to hear what we’re talking about today, but before I tell you what it is, what better time to ask you to send in your suggestions for whacky world championships and records we should keep an eye out for!

Flick us an email, newsable@stuff.co.nz, so that our finger is never off the world-record-or-championship pulse.

First up on the pod today, though, we’re deep-diving into the news the US will be supplying Ukraine with cluster bombs. Wellington regional councillor Thomas Nash joins us to discuss this, and while it might seem strange to have a councillor on to chat, Nash is the perfect person to explain all of this because he spent many years working as a disarmament activist and has first-hand experience visiting places where cluster munitions have been dropped. We’re also going to drop the extended interview with him as a bonus episode later today, so keep an ear out for that!

Overnight, Chris Hipkins signed our Free Trade Agreement with the European Union. This is a deal years in the making, the terms of which were finally agreed upon last year, so as a wee refresher Emile takes us through what’s in it and why it matters.

The FIFA Women's World Cup is now just 10 days away, so we’ve got some hacks that’ll get you sounding and looking like a seasoned football fan.

Plus, it’s the news we’ve all been waiting for, the World Championship Snail Racing is finally back after Covid! The competition took place over the weekend in the English village of Congham, and devastatingly the official website is yet to tell us which snail took the title out, but it’s still very much worth talking about (and I will keep refreshing that page until they update it).

Speak soon!

