Eight-year-old killed, multiple injured after car crashes into school near Wimbledon

An-eight-year-old girl has died, and eight others are injured after a car crashed into a school at a primary school in southwest London.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed six children and two adults have been hurt in the incident, which occurred in an area of Wimbledon, not far from the tennis tournament.

Police said the crash was not being treated as a terror-related.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police were called to The Study Preparatory School, a private all-girls school, on Camp Rd, at 9:54 a.m (local time), along with paramedics in ground and air ambulances.

The driver of the vehicle, believed to be a Land Rover, stopped at the scene, the force said.

Victoria Jones/AP A view of the scene of an incident at a primary school, in Wimbledon, London.

At a media briefing, Met Police Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland said: “This is a very difficult time for everyone here at the school and across the wider community.

“We would ask people not to speculate while we work to understand the full circumstances of what has happened during this tragic incident, but I will say we are not treating this as a terrorist incident.”

Earlier, Stephen Hammond, Wimbledon’s representative in Parliament, said: “There are a number of people who are critically injured, as I understand it, and given the scale of the response from emergency services ... this is a very serious incident.”

Hammond said the section of the school where the crash took place caters to younger children between the ages of 4 and 8.

Kin Cheung/AP London police say a girl died when an SUV crashed into an elementary school on a very narrow road in the Wimbledon district of southwest London.

The incident occurred about 1.6 kilometres (one mile) away from the world-famous tournament. Unlike the grand slam event, the school is located in a fairly remote area surrounded by local parks, horse trails and golf courses.

Police have extended a large cordon around the school and television pictures from overhead showed the car up against the wall of the building.

Dog walkers and passers-by were moved away from the scene as an air ambulance remained on the edge of Wimbledon Common, a large open space, while a number of ambulances parked nearby.

Kin Cheung/AP Police officers set up cordon line after a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London.

“Wimbledon is like a little village," resident Julie Atwood said. "For this to happen in Wimbledon is unheard of. It’s terrible.”