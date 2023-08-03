Trolls attack baby-faced UK police recruits for looking too young

The image of new recruits Alfie and Noah posted online by West Yorkshire Police.

In the BBC’s hit crime drama Happy Valley, seasoned cop Catherine Cawood is no stranger to teasing young recruits over their youthful looks and lack of experience.

But just miles from where the fictional series is filmed, a senior police officer had to step in and defend two baby-faced recruits after they became the target of online trolls who lambasted them with Cawood-style insults.

Superintendent Helen Brear from West Yorkshire Police proudly posted a picture on social media of two recently recruited student officers who had joined up as part of the recent uplift programme.

She wrote:

But within minutes of the image appearing on Twitter, the officers were being mocked for their youthful looks.

One commented: “1000 per cent bullied at school”, while another posed the question: “Has the pension got so bad that they have to start at 12?”

Another wrote: “What happens when the six-week school holidays are over?” Someone else said: “Should I be letting the NSPCC know about this?”

The sort of teasing is similar to what the fictional young officers face in Happy Valley, which is filmed in Hebden Bridge, around 29km away from Kirklees.

Sergeant Cawood, the protagonist of the series played by Sarah Lancashire, makes several comments about the age of young officer Kirsten McAskill, played by Sophie Rundle, after she joins the fictional Yorkshire Police.

Her jibes include referring to the younger officer as “kid” and, as she dresses down officer McAskill for a mistake she made while arresting a drunk driver, Sgt Cawood tells her: “I’m not your mother.”

While the formidable sergeant is often irritated by new recruits at first, she will often act as a mothering figure once their relationship develops and come to their defence.

In a similar move, Supt Brear took to social media again to defend the officers and criticise those who had mocked her colleagues.

She wrote:

Other serving police officers also weighed in to defend the pair, who are thought to be on the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship three-year programme.

Caroline Goode wrote: “They will get plenty of stick on the streets for looking young, much as I did.

“Some people may feel they can take liberties and quickly find out they were mistaken. They will do just fine. Wish them luck from an oldie, tell them enjoy their youthful looks while they can.”

Another social media user wrote:

Ch Supt Chris Casey, of the British Transport Police, added to the support, writing: “I recall starting as a very you[ng] looking 18-year-old special @‌AstonWMP – a steep learning curve, but looking young didn’t hold me back.”

Student police officers can apply aged 17, but must be 18 to join the force.

Their training combines a mixture of classroom learning and practical experience. If successful, they gain a degree at the end of the three-year course.