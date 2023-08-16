‘Russian spy ring’ lived at flat near UK military base used by royals and MPs

Three members of a suspected Russian spy ring who were arrested by counter-terror police lived in a flat one mile from an RAF base used by British ministers and the royal family, The Telegraph can reveal.

Bulgarian nationals Orlin Roussev, 45, Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, and his 31-year-old girlfriend, Katrin Ivanova, were detained during a series of intelligence-led raids across London and Norfolk.

For around a decade, all three had links to a flat in west London, a short distance from the RAF Northolt military base. Members of the royal family regularly use the base to fly abroad, and it is also used frequently by ministers and foreign heads of state.

The arrests are understood to have followed a long-running counter-espionage investigation conducted by Scotland Yard.

All three Bulgarian nationals were initially arrested on suspicion of committing offences under the Official Secrets Act, but were charged with possession of false identity documents after a cache of fake passports was allegedly discovered by detectives.

The investigation into allegations of spying remains ongoing, and two other people who were arrested at the same time have been bailed by police.

One neighbour on the Northolt street described how Dzhambazov claimed that he worked for Interpol and that he tried to erect a huge satellite dish on the side of the property.

Roussev, a tech entrepreneur, specialises in signals intelligence, which involves the interception of communications or electronic signals. He also worked as an adviser for the Bulgarian energy ministry and has business links with Russia.

He was detained at a guest house in the Norfolk seaside resort of Great Yarmouth. The guesthouse is believed to be owned by a Bulgarian businesswoman.

Dzhambazov and Ivanova were detained at their flat in Harrow, where neighbours described them as quiet and unremarkable. He is believed to work as a driver for hospitals, while she describes herself as a laboratory assistant for a medical business based in central London.

Screenshot/Nine Orlin Roussev, Katrin Ivanova, and Bizer Dzhambazov were arrested by UK counter-terror police.

A spokesman for The Doctors Laboratory UK confirmed that she had worked for the company in the past.

Around a decade ago, shortly after moving to the UK, the couple rented a flat in Northolt, close to the A40 to the west of London. Roussev is also listed as having lived at the property.

A former neighbour described how Dzhambazov had told him he worked for Interpol, the international police organisation, and had erected a camera outside the property shortly after moving in.

The former neighbour told The Telegraph: “I remember one encounter distinctly, when I was following him into the block of flats and we got talking and he told me that he worked for Interpol. He seemed confident and sincere in what he was saying. I had no reason to doubt him.

“He was a confident man, not afraid to be seen. He drove a black BMW. His partner drove a silver scooter. She was very good-looking.”

The neighbour also recalled an “unusual” incident with a satellite dish, explaining: “I do remember that they had theirs pointed in a different direction to all the other ones.

“At one stage he had a friend around and they tried to mount a massive one on the wall. But it would have blocked out the light into my flat, and so we had words about that and it didn’t happen.”

Neighbours at another property where the couple lived before their arrest said they had lots of visitors. One explained: “We saw people coming in and out frequently. I thought perhaps they were running an Airbnb, which is something people around here do.”

Marin Raykov, Bulgaria’s ambassador to London, said he had not been made aware of the arrests, but confirmed that there were official records in Sofia of Ivanova working as a member of the country’s electoral commission.

According to Raykov, Ivanova sat on the electoral commission for the 2021 snap parliamentary election, nominated by an unnamed Bulgarian political party.

As well as fake passports, police also allegedly seized identity cards from Bulgaria, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece and the Czech Republic.

The three defendants were first arrested in February and, after being charged in relation to the false documentation, were remanded in custody. They are yet to enter pleas to the charges and are due to stand trial at the Old Bailey in January.

In 2018, two Russian spies used the nerve agent Novichock in an attempt to assassinate the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury. Local woman Dawn Sturgess died as a result.

The UK expelled 23 suspected Russian spies from the country following the incident.