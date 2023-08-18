Stolen British Museum items worth up to $100k offered on eBay for $85

Stolen items from the British Museum worth up to £50,000 (MZ$107k) were offered for sale on eBay for as little as £40, The Telegraph can reveal.

Missing jewellery has been turning up on the online auction site since at least 2016, and an antiquities expert told the museum three years ago that they suspected a member of staff was stealing from the vaults.

The man dismissed by the museum after an internal investigation into the thefts is Peter Higgs, a 56-year-old curator of Mediterranean cultures, who has worked there for more than 30 years.

It leaves the museum facing serious questions about its handling of the thefts, which are now being investigated by police.

Higgs, who has organised major exhibitions at the British Museum and written books to accompany them, is innocent of wrongdoing and “devastated” to have lost his job, his family said.

On Wednesday, the museum announced that an unspecified number of items of jewellery made of gold, semi-precious stones and glass and dating from between 1500 BC and the 19th century AD, had gone missing, while others had been damaged.

One piece of Roman jewellery made from onyx, a semi-precious stone, was offered for sale on ebay with a minimum price of £40 in 2016, but appears to have attracted no bids. One dealer said its true value was between £25k and £50k.

George Osborne, the chairman of the museum, has instigated an independent review to attempt to recover the items, establish exactly what is missing, work out how it could have happened and prevent a repeat.

Luke Massey/Supplied The British Museum where the thefts took place.

Sources in the art world have told The Telegraph that the museum’s failure to properly catalogue all eight million items in its collection made it easier for thefts to go undetected.

Professor Martin Henig, a leading expert on Roman art at the University of Oxford, said lots of smaller objects in the museum’s collections were not part of its online inventory.

He called on the museum to ensure its collection has “a proper catalogue”, adding: “Major things do get catalogued. There are a lot of minor things which are not, or which are all lumped together.”

A spokesperson for the British Museum said: “We have conducted a thorough investigation, identified the person we believe to be responsible, and that person has been dismissed. We are also taking further robust action to ensure this can never happen again.

“The whole question of thefts at the museum is now subject to a criminal investigation, so we cannot comment further.”