Lucy Letby refuses to attend sentencing in 'final insult' to families

The doctor who helped catch child killer Lucy Letby has told ITV News that babies' lives could have been saved if hospital bosses had contacted police sooner.

Lucy Letby’s refusal to attend court has been branded a “final insult to her victims and their families”.

There has been mounting anger since it emerged the 33-year-old said she will not come up from the cells to face the relatives of the infants she killed and hear the judge hand down a life sentence on Monday.

Letby had already refused to enter the dock at Manchester Crown Court when the final verdicts against her were handed down in stages earlier this week.

A Ministry of Justice source told The Telegraph it was “a final insult to victims and their families when criminals don’t stand up to what they’ve done in court”.

The source added: “We’re committed to changing the law as soon as we can to ensure that offenders face the music, or face the consequences.”

In June, The Telegraph revealed that Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, was planning to introduce legislation to force criminals into the dock to “face the consequences of their actions and hear society’s condemnation expressed through the sentencing remarks of the judge”.

Farah Naz, the aunt of aspiring lawyer Zara Aleena, whose killer Jordan McSweeney also refused to attend court for his sentencing, said the “families who had been destroyed by Letby’s horrific murders needed to see her face justice in order to feel justice has taken place”.

She said: “Yet again we see a murderer refusing to face sentencing.

“We have been told that the Government supports legislation to enforce offenders, especially murderers, to face sentencing but there is no action being taken.

“Giving this level of power to a murderer is absolutely unfair and makes a mockery of our justice system.

“If we don’t change this now, we will see a continued disrespect and a lack of deference for the law and what we know to be right.”

Sir Robert Buckland, the former justice secretary, said there should be a “video-link to Letby’s cell so that she would be forced to have to listen so there is nowhere for her to hide”.

On Thursday, Justice Goss, the trial judge, told the court: “Letby has said she does not intend to attend the courtroom again at any stage of these proceedings.

“I’ve said that if she is not prepared to attend in person would she attend by way of video-link. She is not prepared to do that either.”

Letby was held at HMP New Hall, in Wakefield, throughout the trial, having previously been in HMP Bronzefield in Surrey, where she is expected to return following the sentencing.

She was only in the dock to hear the guilty verdicts on two occasions. The first was on August 8, when she was convicted of two counts of attempted murder, at which point she broke down and sobbed uncontrollably.

Three days later, six more guilty verdicts were handed down, including four counts of murder. She kept her head bowed throughout.

This was the last time Letby would appear in court, as she has since refused to appear in the dock.

Her parents, Susan and John, were in court throughout and her mother was heard sobbing and crying “you can’t be serious” and “this can’t be right” when guilty verdicts were read out.

Three female jurors wiped away tears as Justice Goss thanked them for their service.

After the jury confirmed they were unable to reach verdicts in relation to four babies, the relatives of one of the infants stormed out of court.

Justice Goss said he would not reveal in court the reasons given by Letby for refusing to go back into the dock, but added: “The sentencing hearing will of course take place, whether she’s present or not. The court has no power to force the defendant to attend.”

High-profile defendants refuse to appear

Earlier this year, Thomas Cashman, the killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, snubbed the judge and his victim’s family by remaining in his cell after being convicted of murdering the nine-year-old in Liverpool.

His lawyer told the court that the gangland drug dealer believed the case was “turning into a circus” because prosecutors allegedly sang We Are the Champions following his conviction.

Cashman’s behaviour infuriated Olivia’s relatives, who said they felt her killer was evading the full force of the law by refusing to hear his sentence of 42 years handed down in person.

Other recent cases of convicted killers refusing to appear in the dock include Koci Selamaj, who killed school teacher Sabina Nessa in September 2021.

Her sister, Jebina Islam, described him as a “coward”.

Under updated guidance issued by the Crown Prosecution Service in September last year, lawyers and courts should consider “reasonable force” to ensure a defendant attends a hearing unless there is a legitimate reason, such as ill health. This can include forcing them to come to court in handcuffs.