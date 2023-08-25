How internet sleuths are already trying to prove Lucy Letby innocent

Neonatal nurse Lucy Letby, 33, will spend the rest of her life in prison after being given a whole-life order at Manchester Crown Court for the murders of seven babies and attempted murders of six more.

After 10 months of harrowing evidence and lengthy, rigorous cross-examinations, the neonatal nurse Lucy Letby was eventually convicted of murdering seven babies who were in her care and attempting to kill six more, making her the most prolific child serial killer in modern history.

She has been given multiple whole life terms, and there are calls for a full government inquiry into how this was allowed to happen at the hospital where she continued to work for three years after whistleblowers spoke up. The judge, Justice Goss, said the “cruelty and calculation” of Letby’s actions between June 2015 and June 2016 were “truly horrific”.

It was a thorough trial, with the jury reaching a decision based on witness testimony, Letby’s diaries and notes, and expert evidence. Yet a week on, the conspiracy theories are already circulating. A campaign to fundraise for Lucy Letby’s appeal, set up by a woman in America with no apparent connections to her or the hospital, has claimed the nurse’s conviction “may represent the greatest miscarriage of justice the UK has ever witnessed”, while theories are being thrown around on the internet.

They don’t necessarily argue that she is innocent, but rather that there may have been holes in the evidence or issues with how it was presented in court.

The reaction to the Letby trial has parallels with the modern obsession with true crime. These podcasts and TV series often share a mission to save those who they feel are wrongfully accused – they have won devoted followings of people who are grimly fascinated by these stories, and the lines between entertainment and public interest are blurred. Psychological research has been done into why true crime is so popular – a 2010 study at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign found people are most interested in stories that offer an insight into a killer’s motives. The Letby case illustrates how often the theories that emerge are on the fringe between campaigning and conspiracy.

Statistician Richard Gill, 72, is one of those backing a controversial claim that there are holes in Letby’s case and it should be retried. He doesn’t profess to know for certain that she is innocent, but argues there are issues with the way evidence was presented to the court.

In 2017, when a police investigation into the case of a nurse suspected of killing babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital hit the newspapers, there was just one thought on Gill’s mind: “Oh no, it’s all going to happen again.”

Seven years before anyone had heard of Letby, Gill successfully campaigned for the retrial of Dutch nurse Lucia de Berk. De Berk stood trial for serial murder in 2003 and was convicted of four murders and three attempted murders. In 2010, after a campaign led by whistleblowers and statisticians including Gill, the case was sent back to court. De Berk was exonerated; her case is now considered one of the worst miscarriages of justice in Dutch history. When Gill, who is British but lives in the Netherlands, heard Letby’s story, it sounded all too familiar.

It’s a theory which, barely a week after the Letby verdict was handed down, is extremely hard to entertain. It sounds like the kind of mad claim that swirls around dark corners of the internet long after a case is closed. It may be just that – a far-fetched, baseless theory. It may have just enough weight to it to merit a true crime podcast – one of those addictive series cut from the same cloth as Serial, which spawned an irrepressible wave of true crime podcasts. Scott Bonn, a criminology professor at Drew University, has found that true crime triggers an addictive fascination – and the Letby case has already drawn interest.

Supplied Neonatal nurse Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six more, making her the most prolific child serial killer in modern history.

The case that Gill and others make begins with statistics. He describes Letby’s case as “a trial which would never have taken place if anybody had talked to a statistician”. Speaking over the phone from his home in Holland, he points to a table used by the prosecution during the trial to show how Letby was on shift every time one of the babies whose deaths were investigated had died. Crosses mark where a nurse was on shift; the only nurse on the table who was present every time was Letby. The table, Gill says, isn’t a piece of statistical evidence – rather, it’s data shown out of context.

“The data is very selective,” he says. “[It] only looked at events that happened when Lucy Letby was on duty.” Gill argues that without a broader picture, it’s mathematically impossible to draw a conclusion from the data. “How can you find out if the deaths that happened when Lucy was there are different from the deaths that happened when she wasn’t there?” he asks. “There were more deaths that happened when she wasn’t there. […] What you should do is compare the rates of deaths.”

For Gill, a retired professor of statistics at the University of Leiden, it seems vitally important to compare the chance of a death on one of Letby’s shift with the chance of a death on another shift.

Letby’s defence, he says, should have asked for a broader data set “straight away”.

Neil Mackenzie KC, a lawyer based in Edinburgh who specialises in medical negligence cases, is reluctant to criticise either party, but feels a “zealous prosecutor” put forward a theory that hung in the background of the trial and perhaps wasn’t challenged enough by the defence.

The theory? That the deaths of these babies didn’t merely represent a “cluster” but that there “had to be a guiding author behind it, and that author had a criminal intent”.

Isn’t that precisely what a prosecuting barrister is supposed to do? Yes, he says, but the onus should then be on the defence to bring evidence that could “undermine the prosecution’s theory”.

Mackenzie is the co-author (along with Gill and other statisticians) of a report released last year by the Royal Statistical Society, which sets out a framework for lawyers and judges for how to ethically and effectively approach statistics in a court case. The paper covered the statistical issues in investigating people suspected of medical misconduct and stressed that lawyers should “avoid giving undue weight to seemingly unlikely clusters of events”.

“Seemingly improbable clusters of events can arise by chance without criminal behaviour,” the authors said. “Consequently, evidence involving event clusters may be less probative than people assume for distinguishing criminality from coincidence.

“Even if it is highly improbable that such a cluster would occur by coincidence, the best explanation might nevertheless be coincidence in the absence of convincing evidence to the contrary. Lawyers and judges should keep this point in mind.”

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Lucy Letby was a nurse at Countess of Cheshire Hospital.

In Letby’s case, Mackenzie says, there “could have been some scientific evidence for the defence to explain why this was a cluster that could have happened by chance, to neutralise or destroy the theories about air bubbles or noxious substances”.

While Letby has a right to appeal against her whole life order (her legal team have not yet announced whether or not they intend to), Mackenzie says he would be “wanting to know a bit more about whether she maintained her innocence”.

In his summing up on Monday, Justice Goss described Letby as having “no remorse”.

Theories are also swirling around the medical evidence brought before the court. At the centre of the campaign to retry Letby is an American woman called Sarrita Adams. Adams describes herself as “a scientist with rare expertise in rare paediatric diseases”. She has a PhD in biochemistry from Cambridge University, according to her online LinkedIn profile. She has set up Science on Trial, a website meant to gather support for the convicted murderer’s case.

“Lucy Letby’s trial may represent the greatest miscarriage of justice that the UK has ever witnessed,” the site says. “Through fundraising, researching, and legal assistance, we aim to ensure that Lucy Letby can have a fair trial where evidence is reliable. We are currently working to form a group of scientists, lawyers, and activists to aid in the upcoming appeal.”

Adams is drawing on criticism of the medical evidence. She criticises the research papers that were used in the case, as being out of date – one was from 1989.

Justice Goss’s assessment of Letby on Monday could not have been clearer. “There was a deep malevolence bordering on sadism in your actions,” he said, addressing Letby, though she had refused to come to court. “This was a cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder.”