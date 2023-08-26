NHS kept paying Lucy Letby’s salary years after murder arrest

Lucy Letby was still being paid her NHS salary for years after being arrested for the murders of babies in her care, it has emerged.

Britain’s most prolific baby killer was first arrested on July 3 2018 but was not charged for another two and a half years.

During that time, she was still receiving her full salary which, as a band five nurse, would have been around £30,000 (NZ$63,000) per year in 2019-20.

On Monday, Letby was sentenced to a whole life order at Manchester Crown Court after being convicted of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murder of a further six following a 10-month trial.

Letby was taken off clinical duties at the Countess of Chester Hospital in July 2016 and spent the next two years fighting back against doctors she claimed were falsely blaming her for the deaths.

On Sept 7 2016, she raised a formal grievance against the trust for victimisation and discrimination.

Days before Christmas in 2016, Letby and her parents went to the hospital and Tony Chambers, then the chief executive, issued her an apology.

Doctors at the hospital continued to raise alarms about the concerning rise in deaths at the neonatal unit and eventually, in May 2017, Cheshire Constabulary launched Operation Hummingbird to investigate the fatalities.

At 6am on July 3 2018, detectives arrested Letby at her home in a moment the child killer would later describe as “traumatic” in an effort to gain sympathy from jurors.

Letby was interviewed by police and was asked if she knew why she had been arrested.

She replied: “They told me there had been a lot more deaths and I’d been linked as someone who had been there for a lot of them.”

She was released but arrested again a year later in July 2019.

In the year between her first and second arrest, Letby made notes of her crimes in her personal diary using a “coded system”, detectives previously revealed.

Det Insp Rob Woods said Letby was a “copious writer of notes” and her words formed a crucial part of Cheshire Constabulary’s investigation.

On one note, she wrote: “I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough.”

Letby was then arrested for a third and final time in November 2020, at which point her employment was terminated and she stopped receiving her salary.

A spokesman for the Countess of Chester Hospital said: “Lucy Letby was formally charged by Cheshire police in November 2020, and at that point her employment ended. She has not been paid by the trust since her employment ended.”

Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, is also understood to be looking into all measures that prevent Letby from receiving her NHS pension, The Independent reported.

Based on her salary range, Letby would have amassed between £31,360 and £40,944 in pension savings over her eight years of employment.

The NHS Pension Scheme Regulations allow Mr Barclay to forfeit pensions if NHS employees are convicted of crimes – particularly those that are “gravely injurious to the state or to be liable to lead to serious loss of confidence in the public service”.