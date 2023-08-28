Three suspicious deaths at UK hospital where nurse accused of poisoning child

A nurse has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning a child at Birmingham Children's Hospital in the UK (file photo).

A National Health Service investigation in the UK has reportedly found three suspicious deaths of children at a hospital where a nurse has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning.

‌The review into unexpected deaths and deteriorations at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, which houses Britain’s largest paediatric intensive care unit, stretches back to January 2022.

It was launched after colleagues raised concerns when a child deteriorated on May 18, 2022, and died the next day.

A 28-year-old nurse was subsequently arrested by West Midlands Police on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life.

She has been suspended from her NHS trust, and also from working anywhere else by the regulator.

The review by Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust has now identified the sudden unexpected deaths of three children, The Sunday Times reported.

‌It follows the case of Lucy Letby, Britain’s worst child killer, who was convicted this month of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six more at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

An independent inquiry has been promised into how Letby’s killing was able to go undetected for so long, with suggestions this weekend that it could be upgraded to a full judge-led statutory inquiry.

‌Letby was sentenced to a whole life order for each of her victims.

‌However, pressure is on the trust to explain why the concerns of senior doctors were ignored by hospital management.

‘Trust acted straight away’

‌All the families of the children involved in the review in Birmingham have reportedly been informed.

‌Dr Fiona Reynolds, the trust’s chief medical officer, said: “In May 2022, a child on the paediatric intensive care unit at Birmingham Children’s Hospital deteriorated suddenly and unexpectedly.

‌“Due to the circumstances of the deterioration, the trust acted straight away.

‌“A member of staff was suspended from work and subsequently arrested at home. Sadly, the child later died and our thoughts remain with the family.”

‌She added: “The trust immediately followed the standard safeguarding protocol for the sudden unexpected death of a child, and West Midlands Police were notified the same day.

‌“An extensive clinical review of deaths and sudden deteriorations in children on the paediatric intensive care unit has been undertaken by clinicians at the trust.

‌“Their findings have in turn been reviewed by independent experts and shared with the police.”