Loch Ness monster hunters hear 'gloop' sounds but fail to record them

Mystery hunters searching for the mythical Loch Ness monster on a famous Scottish lake say they heard mysterious sounds coming from the water, but failed to record them.

Alan McKenna of the Loch Ness Centre told the BBC he was on a boat using a hydrophone system to capture underwater sounds on Friday (local time) when he and his team heard four distinctive “gloops”.

“We all got a bit excited, ran to go make sure the recorder was on and it wasn’t plugged in,” he said, sheepishly.

McKenna and his team aren’t the only ones searching for the Loch Ness monster, affectionately known as Nessie.

Hundreds of people have gathered for a two-day event that is being billed as the biggest survey of the Loch Ness in 50 years. Volunteers have been scanning the water from boats and on the shore, with others around the world joining in with webcams.

McKenna said the aim of the event was “to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts”.

The searchers were “looking for breaks in the surface and asking volunteers to record all manner of natural behaviour on the loch,” he said.

“Not every ripple or wave is a beastie. Some of those can be explained, but there are a handful that cannot.”

Keystone The famous “surgeon’s photo” of the Loch Ness monster that was later exposed as a hoax.

The Loch Ness Centre is located at the former Drumnadrochit Hotel, where the modern-day Nessie legend began.

In 1933, manager Aldie Mackay reported spotting a “water beast” in the lake.

The next year, the famous “surgeon’s photo” captured what appeared to be a prehistoric beast in the water, though 60 years later the image was exposed as a hoax.

Nevertheless, worldwide fascination with finding the elusive monster persists, and monster hunters like Craig Gallifrey aren’t ready to give up the search.

“I believe there is something in the loch,” Gallifrey told AP, though he is open-minded about what it is. “I do think that there’s got to be something that’s fuelling the speculation.”

He said that whatever the outcome of the weekend search, “the legend will continue”.

“I think it’s just the imagination of something being in the largest body of water in the UK,” he said. “There’s still something quite special about the loch.”

