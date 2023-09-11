Watch: UK soldier Daniel Khalife arrested after four-day manhunt

This is the dramatic moment that the escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife was caught by police following a four-day manhunt.

The footage shows the former soldier handcuffed after being pulled from a bike by plain clothes police officers while travelling along a canal towpath in Northolt, north-west London.

Khalife can be seen sitting on steps down to the towpath next to his bike and bags, as the officers call in support.

Eyewitnesses said Khalife looked startled after three officers pinned him down, holding his hands behind his back.

The incident occurred at 10.41am on Saturday (local time) next to the Grand Union Canal. Khalife was reported to have laughed after being captured and protested that the officers had caught the wrong person.

Metropolitan Police/AP Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who went missing from HMP Wandsworth.

Detectives believe Khalife escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning by strapping himself to the bottom of a delivery lorry after leaving the prison kitchen in a cook’s uniform.

Prior to his escape, the 21-year-old was on remand after being charged with terror offences in January. He was awaiting trial after allegedly planting a fake bomb at an RAF base and gathering information that might be useful to terrorists or enemies of the UK.

He has denied the charges and is due to stand trial later in the year.

Khalife has now been charged with escaping custody. It is understood he will be returned to a maximum security prison and have privileges removed.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.