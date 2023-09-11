'20ft black hump' sparks claims of another Loch Ness Monster sighting

A controversial reported sighting of the Loch Ness Monster could become the eighth time the mythical beast has reportedly been seen this year.

Six sightings of Nessie have been clocked in person this year, with another registered from a webcam. Now Eoin O’Faodhagain, a veteran Nessie sleuth, believes he has seen the creature again while watching remotely.

“This picture belongs in any exhibition to do with the Loch Ness Monster,” he said. “I won the lottery with this video clip.”

He believes the disturbance he saw to the surface of the Scottish loch could only be caused by Nessie and not sturgeon, otters or eels.

The grainy clip, from August 27, a time when hundreds of people had volunteered to help record unusual sights on Loch Ness both on location and via webcams, shows a black mass breaking the surface around 11am before submerging again as a boat approaches.

Visit Inverness Loch Ness maintains a webcam at Shoreland Lodges, near Fort Augustus on the loch’s southern shore to provide constant surveillance of the lake.

Visit Inverness Loch Ness The shape in the loch is the latest potential sighting of Nessie.

“I immediately knew when it first emerged and began to move that this is no large fish – fish do not have wakes,” he said. “The emergence of this creature from the water and its movement is uncharacteristic of a seal or an otter. So what could be bigger than those two creatures in Loch Ness? Only the Loch Ness Monster is the obvious choice.”

He said he saw a “definite black shape of a hump”, adding: “15 or 20ft would not be an over-exaggeration.”

While O’Faodhagain, who often logs on to watch the water from his home in County Donegal, Ireland, believes it is a “brilliant sighting”, others are more sceptical.

Steve Feltham, a full-time Nessie hunter who has lived in a van at Loch Ness for more than 30 years, said nine out of 10 were false alarms and he suspected this was one such instance.

A spate of spurious webcam sightings over the last few years led to a tightening of criteria by the official sightings register in 2021, it is understood, after poor-quality claims diluted the integrity of the search for Nessie.

O’Faodhagain has been “blacklisted by anyone seriously interested in this mystery”, Feltham told The Telegraph, claiming: “Everyone knows his stuff is rubbish – it has been ducks and sticks for years.”

Sources said O’Faodhagain’s claim would not be logged as a potential sighting, but the 58-year-old insisted: “The quality of the sighting could not really be any better, unless you were actually standing there with a high-powered camera.”

A new visitor centre in the Drumnadrochit Hotel building, where manager Aldie Mackay first saw “Nessie” in 1933, opened this summer. Juliana Delaney, the chief executive, told The Telegraph it would bring better technology, new approaches and increased manpower to try and find the monster.

Delaney and Feltham believe AI and computers could ruin the hunt, but Feltham believes the most likely explanation for the legend of the monster is catfish in the loch.

He said it was possible that Wels catfish from the Victorian era, which have a 100-year life expectancy, “would have reached their peak in the 1930s when the sightings were really kicking off”.

He believes the fish could now be dying out, explaining the relative dearth of modern sightings, and said: “If a dozen were released who were all male, then that is not a breeding population. So over the course of 100 years, the population will be dwindling and that means this species may be dying out.

“I am inclined to think we’re now looking for the last one or two of these things. I can put more of a case together for Nessie being a Wels catfish than I can a plesiosaur, a spaceship at the bottom of the loch or there being a rip in time at the bottom of the loch.”