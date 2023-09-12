Daniel Khalife 'doesn't think like a normal person', says his mother

Daniel Khalife, the suspected terrorist who escaped from prison, suffered from mental health problems and “does not think like a normal person”, his mother has claimed.

The former soldier appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ court on Monday (NZT Tuesday) after he was apprehended following four days on the run from HMP Wandsworth, where he was being held awaiting trial on spying and terrorism charges.

The court heard how he may have escaped by attaching himself to the underside of a food delivery lorry with bed sheets.

But his mother Farnaz Khalife, 47, who is originally from Iran but does not support the regime, said her son “does not live in reality” and said she had urged him to seek psychiatric help.

She told the Times he had suffered from episodes of mental illness since he was a teenager but had successfully joined the military after attending the Army Foundation College in Harrogate from the age of 16.

“I told him to go to the army doctor to get help but I don’t think he did,” she explained.

Leon Neal/Getty Images An escorted armoured police van arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court ahead of an appearance by former soldier Daniel Khalife in London, England.

“I am just worried about Dan, he’s always in my mind, I just want to help him. When he was arrested, he laughed and winked, that’s not normal. I feel helpless. This is not reality, it is a fantasy. He doesn’t think like a normal person.”

Khalife, who appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court amid tight security, is accused of escaping from lawful custody at HMP Wandsworth.

The 21-year-old’s disappearance sparked a nationwide manhunt but he was arrested on a canal towpath in Northolt, west London at 10.41am on Saturday after being pulled off a bike by a plain clothes counter-terrorism officer.

When he was searched he was found to have a bag containing cash and a mobile phone.

After arriving at court in a custody van, Khalife made a brief appearance where he spoke only to confirm his name and age.

Thomas Williams, prosecuting, said Khalife, wearing a grey prison jumper and jogging bottoms and with his hair slicked back, already faced three charges.

He said these charges related to committing an act prejudicial to the safety or interests of the state, eliciting information about the armed forces, and a third perpetrating a bomb hoax.

Outlining the case against Khalife over his alleged escape, Mr Williams told the court that he had been working in the prison kitchen when he disappeared and police were alerted after “there were suspicions he had disappeared via a food delivery truck”.

A police patrol car was directed to the prison at 8.18am and by 8.40am officers had stopped a delivery truck in Upper Richmond but there was no sign of the Khalife.

“When the vehicle was checked Khalife was gone, a makeshift strap material which may have been from bed sheets with clips at the end was found near the lorry.”

Mr Williams said the search had involved a four-day manhunt involving 150 police officers and that Khalife “escaping the country was a real risk”.

He said that when he was arrested on Saturday he had a bag with him which contained cash and a mobile phone.

During the interview he said the lorry driver had “no idea what he was doing” which the prosecutors said was the “implication he acted alone”.

“He said he had nearly been caught on several occasions and he hated the governor of Wandsworth.”

Gul Nawaz Hussain KC, defending, said there was no indication of a plea at this stage and there was no application for bail.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikran sent the hearing to the Old Bailey where he would next appear on September 29 and he had “substantial grounds” to believe he would not appear if granted bail.

Khalife was remanded in custody into Belmarsh Category A prison ahead of his next court appearance.