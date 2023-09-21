Priest accused of desecration after installing beer pumps in 600-year-old church

A priest has been accused of desecration after installing two beer pumps in a 600-year-old church.

The bar was set up by the St Ives Brewery in St Ia’s Church ahead of the Cornwall town’s annual September festival.

It is the first time the church, consecrated in 1434, has been chosen as one of the main venues for the two-week celebration of music and arts.

The Reverend Dr Nick Widdows defended his decision. “People always have different opinions, so you’re never going to do anything that’s new that is universally welcomed and accepted,” he said.

“A few of our congregation are not particular fans of the beer pumps, especially, but they are only temporary.

“What I say to them is that this is just part of our way of welcoming all sorts of people into the church.

“Above all, we want people to come in and have a positive experience of their time here.

“Many people don’t come into the church building at all, and actually, if people come in and have a great time at a festival event, then who knows, maybe they’ll come in for something else as well when we put it on.”

‘This is a house of God. Not a pub.’

St Ives resident Barry Lewis said putting a bar in the church “desecrates the memory of those who died for their faith”.

He said: “As a long-standing member of the St Ia Church congregation, I must protest in the strongest possible terms regarding the siting of a bar to sell beer close to the high altar and the most sacred parts of our church.

“For over 600 years, since it was first consecrated, the church has been the outward and visible sign of the spiritual grace granted to us through the martyrdom of St Ia and others in the town.”

“Additionally, for the current vicar to be photographed pulling pints wearing vestments usually worn when celebrating the Eucharist (Holy Communion) is simply intolerable. I know that many of the congregation will agree with my comments.”

Another churchgoer, EV Rose added: “This is a house of God. Not a pub.”

Angela Homer said: “I must confess that I visited this church for the first time last week after visiting St Ives for more than 30 years. It is a beautiful church but it was quite a shock when I saw the bar. I immediately thought: ‘Well, maybe it will encourage more people to attend.’ Who knows?”