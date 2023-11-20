Cornwall earthquake: Homes rocked by shaking that felt 'like an explosion'

The picturesque Cornish village of Mousehole was one of the places rocked by the quake

Homes have been rocked as an earthquake hit the English county of Cornwall, with people saying it felt like an explosion or an avalanche.

Seismologists at the British Geological Survey recorded the 2.7 magnitude quake at 00:50 GMT.

Its epicentre was offshore near Mounts Bay in south Cornwall, and people were woken up by a loud bang across the region, from St Just in north Cornwall to Redruth at the very tip of mainland Britain.

Experts said the tremor was within what is expected for the area and is amongst hundreds in the UK every year - and is very small by international standards.

Depending on the depth, an earthquake isn’t usually considered major until it reaches at least 7 on the Richter scale, like the devastating quake that shook Canterbury in 2011, killing 185 people.

Linda Dwan, from Mousehole in south Cornwall, told BBC Cornwall: "There was a rumbling, like thunder and the house shook for about two or three seconds.

"It felt like an explosion or an avalanche.

"My glass ornaments were shaking in the window."

Locals who reported the Cornish quake described it as “a moderate rumbling” and “a bang and a judder, like a juggernaut had hit the house”.

Dr David Hawthorn, a seismologist with the British Geological Survey, said: "We have 2-300 quakes a year, but about 30 are felt and this was at the lower end of those quakes.

"This was quite small by global standards.

"In the UK we have a phenomenally complicated geology and that's particularly true in Cornwall and sooner or later that stress weakens, and we get an earthquake."

Dr Hawthorn said it was “very common” for people to report hearing earthquakes as opposed to feeling them.

“That’s very common – it shakes things and that makes a noise,” Dr Hawthorn told BBC Cornwall.

“One of the things we see very commonly is that earthquakes that occur during rush hour have much lower levels of reporting by people.

The BGS appealed for anyone who felt the quake to fill out an Earthquake Report, to help seismologists understand more about the event.

Meanwhile further north in Europe, people in southwest Iceland remained on edge this weekend, waiting to see whether a volcano rumbling under the Reykjanes Peninsula will erupt. Civil protection authorities said that even if it doesn't, it will probably be months before it’s safe for residents evacuated from the danger zone to go home.

The fishing town of Grindavik was evacuated a week ago as magma – semi-molten rock – rumbled and snaked under the earth amid thousands of tremors. It has left a jagged crack running through the community, thrusting the ground upward by 1 meter (3 feet) or more in places.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office said there is a “significant likelihood” that an eruption will occur somewhere along the 15-kilometre (9-mile) magma tunnel, with the “prime location” an area north of Grindavik near the Hagafell mountain.