Schoolboy, 10, takes on Apple to change 'offensive and insulting' nerd emoji

A young lad in the UK has kicked off a petition asking Apple to change its “offensive and insulting” glasses emoji.

Ten-year-old Teddy feels the current digital icon, with its prominent front teeth, gives the wrong impression of people - like him - that wear glasses.

The year five pupil has worn spectacles since he was two years old, and has redesigned the emoji, swapping the toothy ‘nerdy’ grin with a smaller smile – naming it the ‘genius emoji’.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: "We want to change this - Apple are making it absolutely horrible for people wearing glasses.

They're making people think we're nerds and it's absolutely horrible."

It's making me feel sad and upset, and if I find it offensive there'll be thousands of people around the world that find it offensive too."

Are there any emojis you’d like to see changed? Let us know in the comments

He was encouraged by his teacher to launch a petition, calling for the Silicon Valley-based company to change the design and name of the emoji, reports the Henley Standard. His mate Toby - who doesn’t wear glasses - also helped out.

“I was annoyed for ages, and then it came to me in a lesson after I had finished my work and I decided to do something about it. I wrote a letter and got loads of people to sign it,” he told the newspaper.

The petition states: ‘We think the nerd emoji is offensive and insulting to all those people in the world who wear glasses.

‘We think people who wear glasses are cool, and we are worried that people who are getting glasses for the first time will think they are going to look like rabbits or rats.

‘We are asking you to change the name of the emoji to the genius emoji and change the design.’

His mum told the Henley Standard that she wanted to thank Teddy’s teachers, who had encouraged him.

“A lot of credit has to go to the primary school who are amazing and so supportive. They are always open to new ideas and trying new things – it’s part of their ethos. It’s great they got behind Teddy and supported him when they could have easily quashed it.”

You can sign Teddy’s petition here.